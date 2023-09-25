Shetland star swaps police force for prison in new pictures for Time series 2

New pictures previewing Time series 2 give a first look at a different kind of role for a Shetland star.

Actress Julie Graham – also well known for her roles in Benidorm, Two Doors Down, and William and Mary – plays Rhona Kelly in the Scottish police drama.

But while Rhona is the procurator fiscal in Shetland, investigating criminal cases, Julie finds herself portraying a woman on the other side of the law in Jimmy McGovern‘s returning BBC drama.

Julie Graham, in character in her Shetland role as Rhona Kelly, is in Time series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Among the new images are shots of stars Jodie Whittaker, Tamara Lawrance, and Bella Ramsey as prisoners Orla, Abi, and Kelsey respectively.

Alma’s Not Normal actress Sophie Willan also plays an inmate called Maeve Riley.

BAFTA wonner Sophie Willan plays Maeve Riley in Time series 2 (Credit: BBC)

And Happy Valley and Downton Abbey star Siobhan Finneran also appears. But her character, prison chaplain Marie-Louise, is not stuck behind bars.

However, it seems the character Julie plays may also be banged up.

Siobhan Finneran as Marie-Louise O’Dell (Credit: BBC)

That’s because, in the preview images, Julie can be seen sharing a scene with Bella‘s heavily-pregnant character, as well as Tamara‘s Abi.

Sitting in chairs, the three characters appear to be taking part in a group discussion. However, Julie’s unnamed character does not appear to be in uniform or bear any other clues that might suggest she has a different status to the prisoners she’s sitting with.

So what did her character do to end up inside as part of Time series 2?

Time series two features Julie Graham, on the right, in the cast (Credit: BBC)

What happens in Times series 2?

According to a synopsis shared by the BBC, Time series 2 is told through the lens of three different inmates.

The moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison sees Kelsey, Orla, and Abi arrive at Carlingford Prison on the same day.

Jodie Whittaker plays Orla O’Riordan (Credit: BBC)

They find themselves thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the threat of violence ever present, they discover an unexpected sense of community.

Tamara Lawrance as Abi Cochrane, left, and Bella Ramsey as Kelsey Morgan, centre, join Jodie for the Jimmy McGovern drama (Credit: BBC)

When is Time series 2 on TV?

An exact air date for Time series 2 has not yet been confirmed. However, it will air this autumn on BBC One. Series one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

