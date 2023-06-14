First look at Time series 2 cast, including Doctor Who star

BBC One has released a first look at Time series 2, and confirmed who will be in the cast of the upcoming prison drama.

The first series aired in 2021, and blew us away with its gritty depiction of life behind bars. The second series is coming soon, and has an (almost) entirely different cast.

Jimmy McGovern’s multi award-winning hit drama Time will return later this year. And Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker will take the lead.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Sean Bean and Stephen Graham in Time series 1 (Credit: BBC Studios/Matt Squire and James Stack)

What is the plot of Time series 2 on BBC One?

Series 1 of Time followed Mark Cobden (Sean Bean), a newly-imprisoned inmate adjusting to life behind bars. Consumed by the guilt of his crime, Cobden was definitely not made for the ruthless and cut-throat world of prison life.

Thankfully, he found solace and friendship with prison officer Eric McNally (Stephen Graham), who tried his best to keep the peace. However, when one of the most dangerous inmates targeted Cobden, he needed to fight for survival.

Meanwhile, Eric faced an impossible choice between his principles and his love for his family when he was blackmailed by that very same inmate.

Series 2 of Time has a totally new script, and a new cast – with one exciting exception – although events still take place in a prison.

BBC One tells us: “Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women’s prison.

“Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Kelsey, Orla, and Abi are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.”

Cast of Time series 2: Bella Ramsey as Kelsey, Tamara Lawrance as Abi, and Jodie Whittaker as Orla (Credit: BBC One)

Who is in the cast of Time series 2 on BBC One?

The BBC has released a first-look at the cast of the second series of Jimmy McGovern‘s multi award-winning hit drama Time.

In the photo, we see Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance, and Jodie Whittaker in character as Kelsey, Abi and Orla. The trio are lined up against a prison wire fence, dressed in dark green tracksuits and cream T-shirts.

Of course, TV viewers will know Jodie Whittaker from her role as The Doctor in Doctor Who. Meanwhile, Tamara Lawrance is known for her roles in The Silent Twins and The Long Song. Actor Bella Ramsey recently played Ellie Williams in The Last of Us.

Meanwhile, ED! favourite Siobhan Finneran will reprise her role from series one. She’ll return as Marie-Louise, a prison chaplain. It’s her first major TV role since the end of Happy Valley earlier this year, where she played the brilliant Clare.

BAFTA-award winner Sophie Willan from Alma’s Not Normal has also joined the cast of Time series 2, alongside Waterloo Road’s Alicia Forde, and The A Word’s Lisa Millett.

Shetland favourite Julie Graham has also been cast in the series in an as yet unnamed role.

Des star Faye McKeever, The Capture’s Kayla Meikle, This Is Going to Hurt star James Corrigan, SAS Rogue Heroes’ Nicholas Nunn, and Sherwood’s Maimuna Memon also join the cast.

How many episodes will it be?

Like series 1, the second run of Time will be three episodes.

Each episode will be one hour long.

When is the start date?

The BBC has not yet confirmed when Time series 2 will land on our screens.

However, we do know that the series is “coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer”.

Time series 1 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Series 2 is coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer.

