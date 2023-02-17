BBC announces new drama from Sherwood writer – with Michael Sheen as director

The BBC has announced a new drama from the writer of Sherwood called The Way, and Michael Sheen is attached direct the drama too.

The Way is a “bold drama” set in Wales that will “tap into the political chaos of today”.

As viewers eagerly await the second series of Sherwood, they can now get excited about a new drama from its writer James Graham.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Way…

The Way will film in Michael Sheen’s hometown of Port Talbot (Credit: BBC)

What is The Way about?

The Way will introduce viewers to the Driscoll clan. They are an ordinary family facing an extraordinary story of life, death and survival.

The Way is a drama which will “tap into the social and political chaos of today” by imagining a civil uprising which begins in a small industrial town.

But when the Driscolls get caught in a chain of events and power struggles, they’re forced to escape the country they’ve always called home and the certainties of their old lives.

The Way is an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.

As the Driscolls are overwhelmed by memories of their past, will they be able to put their ghosts to rest and have a better future?

The press blurb continues: “The Way is an emotional and darkly humorous story about what it means to be faced with impossible choices.”

The Way is written by Sherwood writer James Graham (Credit: ITV)

The Way is written by Sherwood’s James Graham and will be directed by Michael Sheen

Sherwood became one of the most acclaimed dramas of 2022 when it aired on BBC One last summer.

James said: “The Way is tapping into all the political and social themes of the moment – strikes, division, chaos and a loss of control.

“All while infusing it, we hope, with humour, magic and imagination.”

Michael Sheen, who previously worked with James Graham on ITV’s Quiz, is also on board to direct.

This will be Michael’s directorial debut in television.

Michael added: “I’m such an admirer of Adam and James’ work. To create this project with them in these extraordinary times has been thrilling.”

Who is in the cast?

We don’t know who is the cast of The Way just yet!

The BBC did confirm that casting will be announced in due course.

How many episodes are there?

The new drama will have three episodes in total.

Each episode will be an hour long.

The Way directed by Michael Sheen: Where will it film?

The Way will begin filming in and around Port Talbot, Wales later this year.

Port Talbot is actually Michael Sheen’s hometown!

He shared: “I’m so excited to be telling this global story through the prism of my hometown and its community.

“We dig into the rollercoaster ride of our recent past and the mysterious depths that lay beneath.”

Read more: Prince William called out by actor Michael Sheen in Twitter message

When is the start date for The Way?

The Way will begin filming later this year.

Hopefully, it will air on BBC One later this year too.

We’ll update as soon as The Way has a confirmed start date.

Watch this space!

So, are you excited for The Way? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.