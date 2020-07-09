GMB presenters Alex Beresford and Ranvir Singh to host new ITV show All About Britain

GMBritain presenters Alex Beresford and Ranvir Singh are set to present a new topical magazine show for ITV.

Alex, 39, and Ranvir, 42, will host All Around Britain on Sunday mornings, with the programme geared towards celebrating life and culture in towns, cities and rural communities across the UK.

GMB's Alex Beresford will co-host All Around Britain (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What's All Around Britain about?

Discussing the new show, Alex said he's feeling "really excited" to be hosting All Around Britain with Ranvir.

He said: "[It will bring] you those not-to-be-missed stories from across the week, [and shed] light on the best of British."

Taking a closer look at what makes this country tick.

Ranvir, who is also looking forward to her latest ITV role, said the programme will examine what makes Britain "tick".

Ranvir Singh said she is excited to be part of the new programme (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The GMB favourite explained: "It's exciting to be involved in a brand new Sunday morning show, shining a light on interesting people and places around the country, and taking a closer look at what makes this country tick."

Elsewhere, ITV has joined forces with Ainsley Harriott for his new programme, Ainsley Harriott: The Food We Love.

Each week the TV chef, 63, will bring on a special guest who will reminisce about their favourite meals and other foodie treats.

Favourite dishes

Ainsley said of his new show: "I'm so happy to be back on ITV with a new series. The Food We Love is a real treat, a chance to share some of my absolute favourite dishes... how could I resist?

Ainsley Harriott also has a new show coming out (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

"I'll also be finding out what recipes some of my fellow chefs treasure above all others, and there'll be a host of famous faces popping in to share the meals that matter most to them. It really will be a fabulous foodie feel-good show!"

