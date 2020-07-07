GMB star Alex Beresford shows off workout skills backstage at show

TV's Alex Beresford has showed off his impressive workout skills backstage at GMB.

The 39-year-old weather presenter was filmed taking part in a series of yoga poses on Instagram Stories.

Alex is seen effortlessly attempting a plank position before leaning into a press-up and rocking back and forth.

GMB's Alex Beresford took part in a series of workout poses on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Story/alexberesfordtv)

The ITV star appeared to be a complete pro at the challenge, saying: "Oh, that's easy."

He also filmed a female colleague attempting to do a press-up, which ended with the pair in fits of laughter.

Alex's personal life

It comes weeks after the ITV star recently revealed he was back on the market after splitting from his wife Natalia Natkaniec.

The couple - who share son Cruz - desperately tried to make their marriage work, but eventually decided to split last year.

The weather presenter was filmed attempting yoga (Credit: Instagram Story/alexberesfordtv)

Opening up on the Britain Get Talking podcast, Alex revealed: "It's been a massive learning curve. I didn't think at the age of 20 that when I was approaching 40, I would be in this situation.

"The age of 40, you'll be married, you'll be a grown-up, you'll have a kid or two, your life is going to be set. I'm not old, I don't feel old, it's a bit daunting.

"But we've been in lockdown, so even if I wanted to go on a date, I couldn't go on a date.

"I don't want to grow old on my own, life is for sharing and it'd be great to meet someone in the future. But they have to be right for me, right for Cruz."

Alex recently opened up on his split from wife Natalia (Credit: Splash)

The pair continued to live together before Natalia moved out with their son earlier this year.

The TV favourite went on: "As we kind of moved into the summer, myself and Natalia decided we were going to part ways, which, you know me...

"I'm not a quitter, and I hate quitting things.

"We tried to work through things, but at some point you realise the best thing to do for everybody is walk away. But walking away is never easy.

"We were in the same house up until the beginning of this year, knowing that we were parting ways. It takes a while to figure things out."

Returning to work at GMB

Alex has mainly presented daily weather updates on GMB from the comfort of his own home.

Meanwhile, fellow ITV star Laura Tobin returned the studio for the first time today.

The presenter joined co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on the show this morning, revealing she couldn't be happier to be back.

She said: "98 days since I was last in the studio. I'm not quite as much as a little visitor as when I was last here, as many people have put on the COVID-stone!"

