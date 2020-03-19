Alison Hammond heartbroken as she’s ‘pied’ by new love interest

Alison Hammond had started to fall for Ben Kusi, who charmed her on Celebs Go Dating.

Smitten Alison plucked up the courage to ask him if he was ready for a relationship, while they were on a double date with former EastEnders star Dean Gaffney.

But it wasn't good news.

Ben told Alison he wasn't ready for a relationship and she couldn't hide her disapppointment (Credit: E4)

The 45-year-old TV presenter said: "I feel like you say all the right things so I want to ask you the question straight away, do you want a girlfriend?"

And it wasn't just Alison's heart that sank at his reply, the rest of the nation who were rooting for her to find her happy ending with him, felt it too.

Ben replied: "To be 100% honest with you, I don't think I'm ready to commit to a proper relationship.

"I think you're an amazing person, I just feel like it's the wrong time for me in my life, you never know what's going to happen in the future.

"I love you so much but I want to continue to see you after wards because you make me laugh more than anyone in the world ever, seriously.

Fighting back the tears Alison told the camera: "I've just been pied, isn't it. It's difficult. It is what it is, isn't it."

On Twitter, viewers showed their support for the mum-of-one.

One wrote: "Gutted for Alison, he seemed to genuine too," while another said: "Noooooo Alison heartbroken for her."

Just days ago, the pair enjoyed dinner and Ben turned up wearing tight leather trousers.

Alison played it cool when he asked her what she thought of them but later she revealed she thought they were very "sexy".

Alison then invited him on holiday to the Dominican Republic, adding: "It was the leather pants that did it."

Alison wanted to take her budding romance with Ben further (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He then compared them to Jay-Z and Beyoncé as he said they were the ultimate power couple.

On going on a date with Alison, Ben said: "It's amazing I feel like I've won the lottery."

And chatting about her fledging romance to her friends Holly Willoughby and Rochelle Humes on the set of This Morning, Alison revealed: "I want a friend to become a lover."

