Stacey Solomon refuses to shave her legs amid coronavirus pandemic

TV's Stacey Solomon has managed to find a silver lining while she self-isolates at home with her family - there's no reason to shave her legs until she goes back to work on Loose Women!

The presenter has been keeping fans up-to-date on how she's coping with the stringent coronavirus measures on her Instagram account, sharing regular updates.

Stacey treated herself to a cup of tea and a film but said she probably won't shave her legs (Credit: Instagram)

Relaxing on her bed watching a film with a scented candle burning, cup of tea and Daim chocolate bar, Stacey wrote on her Instagram story: "I know what you're thinking... 'if she has to self-isolate maybe she will finally take some time to shave those abominable snowman legs'.

"I might maybe, probably not."

Stacey has been singing and dancing while doing the housework to keep her spirits up (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey, who admits the coronavirus crisis is making her feel anxious, has been trying to keep her and her followers' spirits up filming herself dancing and singing while she carries out her daily tasks like making the beds and cooking for the family.

She also made a trip to the shops to stock up on 'essentials', coming back with a bright bunch of daffodils 'to cheer everyone up' even though she couldn't get her hands on rice or pasta.

As well as her normal shopping, Stacey had to rush out to buy some treats for son Zachary's 12th birthday as the family have had to cancel a celebratory trip to Butlins.

Stacey also admitted to stocking up on her favorite Dove gradual fake tan because she 'doesn't want to be pale while she self-isolates'.

The cleaning and organising fan, who lives with boyfriend Joe Swash and sons Zachary, Rex and Leighton, bought storage jars to help keep her busy and spent this afternoon sorting out the kids' stash of crayons.

The Loose Women presenter went on to post a family snap on Instagram along with a message thanking those who are working through the crisis such as retail staff and the NHS and telling followers she will keep trying to make them smile during 'unsettling times'.

She wrote: "For anyone whose news feed isn’t making them feel good at the moment. It’s been a weird day. I don’t have any hand sanitiser or secret government information for you all I do have to offer is some smiles, hopefully some silliness and laughter during these unsettling times.

"Today we went to the shops (must be crazy I know). There was no pasta, rice, canned goods or hand wash. But luckily no one is stockpiling Daim bars or storage jars so I managed to get my essentials.

"I know it’s a really unnerving time at the moment but I’m so glad we’ve got each other. I’ll be back on my stories tomorrow and hopefully we can cheer each other up.

"Massive shout out to every healthcare professional, teacher, public service worker, supermarket staff, shop owners who are, and always have, worked tirelessly and selflessly to be there for us. "

