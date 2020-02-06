Asda releases £15 Disney bedding sets for kids and they are adorable

Hot on the heels of the launch of Louise Redknapp's Asda homeware range comes yet more goodies from the store that we can't wait to get our hands on.

This time, you'll get to concentrate on the kids' bedrooms with George Home's new Disney bedding sets.

And, in prices that won't break the bank, the adorable sets cost just £15.

Your little one can feel like a real-life Disney prince or princess with the range, which naturally features Disney favourites Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

We're in love with George Home's new Mickey and Minnie kids' bedding set (Credit: Asda)

The Mickey and Minnie bedding features black and gold Minnie and Mickey heads printed onto a white background.

And, if you fancy adding a finishing touch, there's also a couple of matching cushions in the Mickey and Minnie range.

They start from a really rather reasonable £8.

"Add a dash of Disney to your little one's bedroom with this charming Minnie and Mickey duvet set and matching cushion to accessorise," the blurb reads.

Oh how we wish the set came in super-king!

Elsewhere, Lady And The Tramp fans will love the pinky-purple bedding that's printed with the famous spaghetti-eating scene from the much-loved film.

Your little pooch lover will adore the Lady And The Tramp bedding (Credit: Asda)

Featuring a reversible duvet cover and a pillow case, we think it's a steal at £15.

Another set that's perfect for pooch lovers is the store's 101 Dalmatians set.

It comes printed with black and red spots that feature characters from the popular film.

There's also a 101 Dalmatians set (Credit: Asda)

There's no need for fans of the Toy Story movies to be left out either, as George Home also has bedding featuring heroes Buzz Lightyear and his sidekick Woody.

The range is available online and in store now.

Your tot will go to infinity and beyond with this Toy Story bedding (Credit: Asda)

Meanwhile, This Morning star Holly Willoughby also released a gorgeous bedding range with Dunelm recently.

The luxury range – which starts at just £10 – is made up of five bedding sets, as well as cushions and bed runners, in muted floral prints and hues of pink, blue and grey.

B&M was getting in on the act, too, selling its teddy fleece fitted sheet sets for just £1.

