This Morning viewers mock Holly Willoughby’s outfit and ask why she’s wearing their ‘nan’s doilies’

After her sky blue designer outfit was hailed as a fashion high, viewers appear to have taken a dislike to Holly Willoughby's look on today's This Morning (February 6).

Posting a #hwstyle picture to Instagram before she went on air, Holly revealed that she was wearing black trousers and a black and white Zara top.

However, although it was a high street find, people weren't too kind about the top, which featured what some called a "bib" or their "nan's doilies" around the neckline.

Commenting on Holly's Instagram post, one follower cruelly said: "That reminds me, my nan wants her doilies washing."

Another quipped: "Or a bib!"

The duo weren't alone in their dislike of Holly's top, with so many of her followers saying it looked like she was wearing a doily around her neck.

"It's nice apart from the doily," said another.

@hollywills you look lovely today BUT you look as if you have a doily round your neck. So funny this morning by the way ..alpacas — Barbara (@barbaraed1953) February 6, 2020

"The top reminds me of. Is it a doily?? Lol," joked another.

"Sexiest doily ever!" another added.

"A doily round your neck, hmmm," said another.

"Looks like someone has put a paper doily round your neck," another laughed.

"Love the trousers but not sure about the top, it reminds me of those old paper place mats you serve up sandwiches on," commented another.

Many liked the outfit though, calling it their "favourite look of the week".

The Zara sweater is a lot more affordable than many of Holly's previous This Morning looks, with the jumper coming in at rather affordable £25.99.

Holly's Zara top is available online (Credit: Zara)

It's currently available online here in small, medium and large.

The controversial top is described online as a "round neck sweater with a contrast collar and long sleeves with cuffs".

Love the trousers but not sure about the top, it reminds me of those old paper place mats you serve up sandwiches on.

The blurb adds: "Featuring a tied bow at the front and button fastening at the back with a teardrop opening."

No mention of a bib or a doily, then…

Catch it while you can because, although the top had plenty of haters, we suspect the "Holly effect" will soon be in full swing and make it a sell-out.

