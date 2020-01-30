Scarlett Moffatt launches her new Peacocks collection – with prices starting at just £6!

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has unveiled her new Scarlett Loves range for high street chain Peacocks.

And to say we're in love with all the pieces would be an understatement.

As you can see, gorgeous Scarlett models the range – which drops in store and online today (January 30) – herself.

Scarlett's new Peacocks collection has dropped and we want one of everything. She wears dress, £12 (Credit: Peacocks)

With Scarlett keen to spread a message of self-love and body positivity, the inclusive range features dresses, T-shirts and jackets in sizes 8-22.

And, in even better news, prices start at just £6.

The range comes in sizes 8-22 and will fit and flatter all shapes and sizes. Dress, £28, jacket, £25 (Credit: Peacocks)

Scarlett revealed: "This season we have stayed true to styling for every woman with all your essential needs to look and feel glamorous this summer."

She added: "It was important to me to make sure the edit was inclusive to every woman, no matter what size or shape and I was so happy to work with Peacocks to make this happen!"

Launching the range, Scarlett told the Daily Mail that she finds changing rooms a "battlefield", and this is something she's tried to eliminate with her range.

Team floaty tops like this one, £18, with skinny jeans for an easy day-to-night look (Credit: Peacocks)

"I know for myself how critical I can be on my own body and how other women could be critical of their bodies no matter their size. So I wanted to make sure that they can go in and choose," she said.

"Sometimes the changing room could be a battlefield in itself, so I’ve tried to eliminate that feeling," she added.

The star also opened up about having days where she looks in the mirror and doesn't love herself. However, she admitted they are few and far between now.

Scarlett has come a long way since her Gogglebox days. She wears dress, £18 (Credit: Peacocks)

"I definitely have more positive days now than negative days, and that to me is a win. I just want for people to make sure that they’re not giving themselves a hard time," she said.

The new Peacocks edit features Scarlett’s favourite selections from this season's key trends, including everything from dainty floral tea dresses to flouncy blouses in fresh blue, light mustard and rust hues.

Scarlett wears dress, £20, and jacket, £20, from her new range (Credit: Peacocks)

The pieces pair perfectly with wardrobe essentials such as denim jackets and ripped jeans, completed with a tan, peep-toe clog or wedge.

Perhaps our favourite piece from the collection is the "Be Kind" slogan T-shirt, £6, which is made from recycled fibres.

Scarlett has a message for all the trolls out there – and it's emblazoned on the front of her T-shirt, £6 (Credit: Peacocks)

The tee is sure to to especially poignant for Scarlett after she opened up about her experience with trolls.

Scarlett Loves Peacocks SS20 edit, in sizes 8-22, is out in store and online now, with prices starting from £6.

