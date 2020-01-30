Louise Redknapp's affordable homeware range has dropped at Asda and it's all gorgeous

Pop star Louise Redknapp is a woman of many talents. Busy mum, chart-topping singer and star of London's West End, she can now add homeware curator to her CV.

Louise has teamed up with supermarket homeware brand George Home to create the Love Louise Edit, available exclusively at Asda.

The range features a colour palette of dusky pink and dove grey. Duvet set, from £10, throw, £20 (Credit: George Home/Asda)

The 27-piece edit is curated by Louise and on sale now, in store and online.

It reflects Louise’s contemporary interior style, featuring items for the whole house – whether you're looking to add a touch of celebrity sparkle to your bathroom, bedroom, kitchen, dining or living room.

Louise says she loves the glassware. Rattan shade £30, wine glasses £5 for two, tumblers £6 for two, cutlery £16, 12-piece dinner set, £20 (Credit: George Home/Asda)

The range features a beautifully soft neutral colour palette, including dove and charcoal greys, dusky powdery pinks, nude tones and creams.

Mrs Hinch would be proud, Louise!

The singer said: "I was so impressed by the mix of colours, the quality and the general design and look of the products. It was so easy to pull out an edit that I was super happy with."

Speaking about her favourite items, as she posed with a glass of wine, Louise revealed she loves the George Home glasses.

Louise said she was "super happy" with the edit. Herringbone towel, from £4, super-soft cotton towels, from £4 (Credit: George Home/Asda)

"My favourite items have to be the glassware, it’s so stylish. The green tumblers are nice and heavyweight, while the faceted glasses are delicate, so perfect for different occasions! Whether that’s dinner parties or dinner in the garden," she said.

Don't forget our invite, Lou!

Texture features heavily across the range, with tassels on cushions, bubbled glassware, natural hand-spun rugs, tufted bedding and matt cutlery in gold and black.

Raffia woven plants holders and wicker lampshades add a natural element.

Raffia plant holder £10, rattan floor lamp, £55, cushions, from £7, rug, £45, green planter £10 (Credit: George Home/Asda)

Pretty ditsy florals and art deco fan prints in shades of pink and purple appear on bedding, while marble effects add a touch of luxe to bathroom accessories.

Each item is distinct in style and is intended to mix and match within the home for a stylish and chic yet incredibly affordable edit.

On that note, it's probably a good time to reveal that pieces start from just £4.

Yes, really!

This bedside lamp is a steal at just £18 (Credit: George Home/Asda)

A George Home rep said: "We are so excited to be working with Louise Redknapp to create the Love Louise Edit. It’s the first time we’ve collaborated with a celebrity to launch an edit and we think our customers will love what she’s chosen."

They added: "There is something to suit all styles and tastes whether you are choosing the whole look for a room or just accessorising with certain pieces."

The Love Louise Edit is available in store and online now, with prices starting at just £4.

