B&M is selling its cosy teddy fleece fitted sheet sets for just £1 each

The freezing winter temperatures are showing no signs of letting up, with severe weather warnings issued for the UK this week.

Yes, with snow set to fall, we've dug out our thermals, turned up the thermostat and enjoyed more than a few mugs of hot chocolate.

However, it comes to getting into bed of a night, we're sure you'll agree there's nothing worse than slipping into freezing cold sheets that do little to aid a peaceful night's sleep.

However, bargain store B&M has just the answer.

You can team your teddy sheets with the matching duvet (Credit: B&M)

And, coming right before the first pay day of the year, it's a pocket-friendly resolution to your chilly nighttime problems, too.

News reaches us that the store is selling its gorgeously cosy teddy fleece fitted sheet sets for just £1.

Yes, you did read that right!

Bargain hunters are snapping up the popular sheets – which the store also stocked last year – like crazy, so you'll need to be quick if you want to bag one of the winter bargains.

Facebook page B&M Bargains And More shared the news that the store had discounted the Silent Night product to just a quid.

The Sun reported the shopper said: "Picked these up for £1 each, double and king size. Don't usually go B&M."

We expect she will from now on!

The set – which includes two pillowcases and a fitted sheet – is "soft and snuggly", just like a teddy bear.

It's also said to "keep you cosy and comfortable on colder nights".

While some said the offer must surely be a pricing error, other shoppers raved about the quality of B&M's bedding.

Add a pop of colour with the mustard set (Credit: B&M)

Which comes as good news for those who also snapped up the store's matching teddy fleece duvet.

It's currently on sale for £20. You can choose from dusky pink, trendy grey or add a burst of colour by buying the duvet in mustard.

Even thinking about snuggling up between those sheets – and under the teddy duvet – is making us feel warmer!

