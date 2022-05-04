Coronation Street recently introduced new character Mr Henry Thorne as Aggie‘s new boss at the hospital.

While he appeared charming, it’s soon revealed he’s not as nice as he appears.

But who is Mr Thorne, who plays him and where have you seen the actor before?

Mr Thorne first appeared last week (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mr Henry Thorne in Coronation Street?

Last week, Aggie was introduced to her new boss Mr Henry Thorne. Mr Thorne was the surgeon who performed the liver transplant on Peter Barlow.

Although Aggie had heard he is known to be a stickler, she received a warm welcome from him.

However in tonight’s episode, Peter attended his follow-up appointment.

Before the appointment Mr Thorne had asked Aggie to put Peter’s blood results with his paperwork.

But during the appointment Mr Thorne was unable to find it and called Aggie into his office.

Aggie explained the blood results were in with his paperwork and soon Mr Thorne found what he was looking for.

Later, in front of Aggie’s colleague, Mr Thorne accused Aggie of undermining him in front of a patient and issued her with a verbal warning.

Aggie soon overheard Mr Thorne on the phone gloating to a colleague how he rushed Peter’s operation to win a bet.

Aggie is given a verbal warning (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Mr Henry Thorne in Coronation Street?

Henry is played by actor Dominic Mafham.

Mr Thorne causes trouble for Peter (Credit: ITV

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

What has Dominic Mafham been in?

Between 2020 and 2022 Dominic as played St John Gurney-Clifford in Grantchester.

In 2020 he had a part in Killing Eve playing Charles Kruger.

In 2004, he played Larry Phillips in four episodes of Holby City.

Dominic also provided the voice of Chidak in Doctor Who: The Final Phase and Doctor Who: The Dalek contract in 2013.

Dominic has had multiple roles in different TV shows.

In 1995 he played Matthew Castle in Castles and between 2000 and 2001 he played Dr Andrew Argyle in Always and Everyone.

He’s also roles appearances in Silent Witness, Wycliffe, The Ambassador , Our Mutual Friend, Up Rising, Taggart, Foyle’s War, Spooks, The Bill, Casualty, Kingdom, The Clinic, Midsomer Murders, Land Girls, DCI Banks, Lewis and Humans.

Peter punches Mr Thorne (Credit: ITV)

Will Dr Thorne appear in Corrie again?

It looks like Dr Thorne will be playing a big part in Peter’s upcoming storyline.

Next week Peter and Carla find out what Mr Thorne has done and Peter angrily demands an apology.

Peter declares he’s going to put a stop to Mr Thorne’s abuse of power.

He soon finds the surgeon in a restaurant but when he winds Peter up it pushes Peter too far and he punches Mr Thorne.

The police arrest Peter on suspicion of assault and he’s later charged.

Later Carla tries to apologise to Mr Thorne on Peter’s behalf but is shocked when he asks her to go to dinner.

She reluctantly gives him her number on the basis he drops the charges against Peter.

Meanwhile Mr Thorne offers to drop the charges against Peter and retire with immediate effect if in return he withdraws his complaint at the hospital.

Peter returns home and Carla accidentally leaves her phone behind.

Peter’s horrified when he reads a message from Mr Thorne telling her he’s looking forward to their dinner.

He later tells Carla that he intends to make Mr Thorne pay.

It’s not long before Peter calls the Gazette and asks them to run an article about Mr Thorne’s unethical medical practise.

Peter asks Aggie if she can dig through NHS records and provide him with any information which might incriminate Mr Thorne.

Aggie explains she can’t afford to risk her job. Will she decide to help?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for May 9-13

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.