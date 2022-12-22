Bob Hope in Emmerdale is the hapless, funny Woolpack barman who has somehow earned the title of the most married man in Soapland!

He’s dad to Cathy and Heath – and a whole host of other kids, including daughter Dawn Woods, who died in a tragic accident.

Bob’s been at the heart of a lot of drama including marriage, divorce, financial troubles, and adultery, since he first sauntered into Emmerdale back in 2000.

Bob Hope is Emmerdale’s most-married character (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Bob Hope in Emmerdale?

Bob Hope in Emmerdale is played by Tony Audenshaw.

When he joined the soap in 2000 as Bob, it wasn’t the first time he’d been in the Dales.

Back in 1996, he played Frank Tate’s security guard Acky, who hit Betty Eagleton over the head with a stick!

Tony is a keen runner and has completed more marathons than most of us have had hot dinners.

He holds the world record for the fastest time in a marathon by a runner dressed like a baby!

And in 2018, his two worlds collided when he ran the Brighton marathon and was heckled by supporters who weren’t impressed by Bob having an affair with Laurel Thomas on screen in Emmerdale.

He married Viv twice (Credit: ITV)

When did Bob Hope arrive in Emmerdale?

Bob Hope rocked up in Emmerdale in 2000 selling tights for the company Naughty Nylons.

He hit it off with Viv Windsor and decided to settle in the village. The pair tied the knot a year later.

By the time he came to Emmerdale, Bob had already been married and divorced four times and had five children.

Bob married Brenda twice – once unofficially and once for real (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

How many times has Bob Hope been married? How many children does he have?

Bob is Emmerdale’s most-married character.

He’s been married and divorced seven times to five different women, but he’s actually walked up the aisle eight times.

He married his first wife, Jean, twice and they had two children – Dawn, who died in Emmerdale, and Jamie.

His second wife, Barbara, is mum to Josh and Carly, while Bob’s short-lived fourth Las Vegas marriage to his third wife Vonda Lockhart resulted in the birth of Bob’s daughter Roxy.

Bob married Viv – mum to Cathy and Heath – twice too.

Bob also became a father figure to Viv’s daughter Donna, whose biological father is Vic Windsor.

Donna died in 2014 and left her daughter April in the care of her father Marlon.

April calls Bob her grandad.

Altogether Bob has seven biological children.

And his most recent marriage was to Brenda Walker.

He and Brenda first had a handfasting ceremony in 2013, in which they exchanged vows without a recipient.

They then married for real in 2018, but he was in love with Laurel at the time and Brenda told him to be with Laurel at their wedding reception!

Bob and Laurel had a steamy affair (Credit: ITV)

Bob’s affairs

Love-rat Bob Hope in Emmerdale isn’t just a fan of walking down the aisle, he’s also done a fair amount of cheating in his time!

He had a drunken one-night stand with Brenda’s daughter Gennie.

And he and Laurel Thomas had a controversial romance when Bob was preparing to tie the knot with Brenda Walker.

Laurel had recently lost her husband Ashley Thomas to early onset dementia. Ashley had been Bob’s best friend and the romance was definitely born out of grief on Laurel’s part.

When Bob left Brenda for Laurel on their wedding day, Laurel was stunned.

Things soon unravelled between them though when he became too much for Laurel, who realised she didn’t love him and was just missing Ashley.

Bob ended up homeless and sleeping on a bench (Credit: ITV)

When was Bob homeless?

After Laurel threw him out and Brenda spurned his desire for a reconciliation, Bob was left living in the B&B.

But struggling to pay the bills, Bob got himself into a lot of debt. He ended up homeless and almost died when he slept on a park bench in freezing temperatures.

Harriet Finch discovered him and called an ambulance.

Bob got back on his feet with lodgings at the Woolpack.

Bob’s latest love is Wendy (Credit: ITV)

Who is Bob Hope dating now?

Bob’s now happily loved up with Wendy Posner.

Things were a bit shaky when her ex-husband Russ turned up and held everyone in the Hide hostage.

It also got a bit rocky for Wendy and Bob when she suggested moving in together and Bob’s kids weren’t keen on the idea.

He worried he’d blown things by putting her off.

However, the couple worked through it and seem settled – for now.

More recently Bob has been clashing with his daughter Cathy.

