Dawn Woods in Emmerdale first arrived as Dawn Hope, the fiancee of Terry Woods in 2003. It was quickly revealed she was the estranged daughter of Bob Hope, who’d not seen much of her and her brother Jamie since breaking up with their mum, Jean.

Bob was thrilled to have his daughter back in his life, but less happy about her plans to marry Terry, who was 27 years older than she was.

Dawn married Terry Woods despite her dad being against their match (Credit: ITV)

Dawn, though, was stubborn and she loved Terry, so the unlikely couple went ahead with the wedding and they were delighted when Dawn got pregnant and gave birth to a son, Terry Junior – known as TJ.

The age gap became a problem though, when Terry had a stroke and Dawn struggled to cope caring for a baby and a sick husband. The pair parted company.

Dawn Woods in Emmerdale after her divorce

Dawn started a romance with Scott Windsor, and then with Danny Daggert. But when Scott wanted revenge for her dumping him, he reported the struggling single mum for benefit fraud. Poor Dawn went to prison for three weeks and to her horror, when she was released she discovered her mum Jean was now in a relationship with Terry!

Dawn had a relationship with stepbrother Scott Windsor (Credit: ITV)

Eventually, Dawn went to Cornwall for a break and fell in love with someone down there. She made the decision to leave Emmerdale and move to the South-West for good.

Terry was annoyed that she would be taking little TJ away and vowed to fight for custody, but Jean begged him not to stop Dawn finding happiness and in the end he agreed.

Before leaving, Dawn went with her step-sister, Donna Windsor-Dingle, to view her new house, which was part of the swanky King’s River development.

Dawn’s tragic death

Meanwhile Jimmy King – who owned the King’s River development – was furious with his ex-wife Sadie who had secretly got engaged to his brother, Matthew.

The show home at the King’s River development exploded (Credit: ITV)

Matthew and Sadie wanted to destroy Jimmy, and paid Cain to bulldoze the show home at King’s River, causing all sorts of damage. Jimmy was determined to open the show home on time, despite the problems, so he patched up the damage, intending to have it properly repaired after the launch.

The explosion shook the whole village (Credit: ITV)

But on the day of the launch, in July 2006, as Donna, Dawn and others viewed the show home, Jimmy’s bodge job came back to haunt him when the house exploded.

Dawn’s funeral was emotional (Credit: ITV)

The explosion killed three people – including Dawn, who was dragged from the rubble in front of her horrified dad.

Jimmy was badly injured but recovered, and has always blamed himself – with good reason according to many Emmerdale viewers – for Dawn’s tragic death.

