Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has visited the set of Coronation Street twice before.

The Queen’s most recent visit to the set of the longest running soap was last year.

But what happened when the Queen went to see the cobbles stars?

The Queen first visited Coronation Street in 1982 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Queen Elizabeth II first visit the set of Coronation Street?

The first time Queen Elizabeth visited the set of Coronation Street was in 1982.

This was to open the new set that had been built for the show.

From 1960 until 1982, the soap was filmed inside Granada’s television studio.

In 1982 an almost full-size exterior set was built in the Granada backlot.

Her Majesty opened this set on May 5 1982 and it was used until 2013.

In 2013, a new Coronation Street set was opened at MediaCityUK in Manchester.

The studios sit on the banks of the Manchester Ship Canal in Salford and Trafford.

The Queen visited Coronation Street again just last year (Credit: Photo by Scott Heppell/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

The Queen’s second visit to Coronation Street in 2021

The Queen paid a second visit to Coronation Street in July last year.

This was to commemorate the show’s 60th anniversary, which took place in December 2020.

Her majesty was given a tour of the ITV drama’s studios and walked down the famous cobbles, meeting cast and crew members.

She was greeted outside the Rovers Return pub by Bill Roache (Ken Barlow), Barbara Knox (Rita Tanner), Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts) and Helen Worth (Gail Platt).

Bill told the Queen he had first seen her when she visited Jamaica in 1963, when he was serving as an officer with the Royal Welsh Fusiliers.

Barbara Knox told Queen Elizabeth when she first arrived: “Good morning, Your Majesty, you have brought the sunshine. You know you are like a ray of sunshine.

“And you’ve given us all such a lift (with) you coming, thank you very very much indeed. We all absolutely adore you, the world adores you.”

The Queen, who asked how they had managed to keep filming during the coronavirus pandemic, replied: “It’s really marvellous you’ve been able to carry on.”

Bill replied to laughter: “Well ma’am, you’re the one who has carried on.”

The Queen paid a visit to the soap’s set last year (Credit: The Royal Family YouTube Channel)

Meeting the Coronation Street cast

Her Majesty went on to meet other cast and crew members on the cobbles including Vinta Morgan, Ryan Russell, Trevor Michael Georges, Tina O’Brien, Ben Price, Jack P Shepherd.

On the set of the Rovers Sally Ann Matthews, Antony Cotton and Sally Dynevor spoke to the Queen about how they were lucky to be working during the pandemic.

Her Majesty also met the younger cast members as she was introduced to Hope Stape and Ruby Dobbs actresses Isabella Flanagan and Macy Alabi.

Corrie stars remember

Several of the cast who met the Queen have reflected on it since news of her death was announced

Dolly-Rose Campbell, who plays Gemma Winter wrote: “Our constant in an ever changing world.

“An honour and a privilege to meet you Queenie.

“Rest in Peace.”

Daniel Brocklebank, who is Billy Mayhew on the soap, shared a picture of him meeting the Queen and said: “A day I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”

Maximus Evans, who played evil Corey Brent said on Twitter: “Had the honour of meeting Her Majesty last year when she visited the studios. A moment I’ll cherish forever. Our Queen #QueenElizabeth RIP.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up



Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Will Aggie and Tim have an affair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!