How old is Bill Roache? Coronation Street legend’s This Morning appearance leaves fans stunned

The Ken Barlow actor has no intention of slowing down

By Carena Crawford
Coronation Street legend Bill Roache appeared on This Morning today and left fans completely stunned as they all asked: exactly how old is he?!

The cobbles actor has appeared as Ken Barlow since the very first episode of Corrie in 1960 and despite ageing, he is showing now signs of slowing down.

Bill’s big birthday has been widely publicised this week with a documentary celebrating him airing on Tuesday night.

But it seems fans of the morning show were still shocked to learn just how old he is…

How old is Bill Roache? Corrie legend looked serious on This Morning

How old is Bill Roache?

The actor is turning 90 on Monday, April 24.

And, boy, he looks amazing!

It didn’t go unnoticed by fans watching his interview with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby talk to an engaging Bill Roache
The Ken Barlow actor shared his secrets (Credit: ITV)

Bill’s age-defying secrets

Phil questioned Bill on the secret to looking so good and being so well for his age, stating his main thing is “being positive.”

“Yes, it is mainly,” Bill agreed.

“There’s certainly basics to life like eating enough vegetables, drinking enough water, getting enough exercise. But I think probably the worst thing is stress.

“If you listen to the news and read the papers too much, there’s not much joy around is there? So if you can enjoy yourself and find the joy in whatever you do, it makes such a big difference.

“The other thing is this ageing thing,” he continued.

“When you get to about 60 people ask ‘when are you going to slow down? When are you going to retire?’ – No. If you don’t give up, if you don’t use it, you lose it, so keep going while you’re enjoying doing it as long as you can.”

Bill also revealed another secret is to ‘never stop learning’, as well as exercise.

He goes once a week to do fun fit, which is a mixture of all ages doing an exercise class. Bill was shown doing the moves on his ITV documentary earlier this week.

The actor has his birthday on Monday and said he has no idea what he’s doing to celebrate, but that he would be “surprised if there was no surprise”!

Ken will be on our screens for a long time yet (Credit: ITV)

Is Ken Barlow leaving Coronation Street?

Bill told the hosts he has no intention of retiring any time soon from the Street.

“No, while I can do it and while they want me, I’ll be there,” he insisted.

“The ageing thing is a belief system to a large extent. No keep going, I stand up a lot – my main exercise is not sitting down.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

