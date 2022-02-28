Tonight’s Emmerdale and Coronation Street in fresh schedule shake-up – here’s why

Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s schedules will be slightly different tonight (Monday, February 28), but what time are they on?

What time are Emmerdale and Coronation Street on tonight?

Emmerdale will be on tonight at 7pm but this time it will be on for an hour.

This will be followed by an hour-long episode of Coronation Street.

Emmerdale is on for an hour tonight (Credit: ITV)

Why has the schedule changed this week?

The reason Emmerdale is on for an hour tonight is because the Live FA Cup Football is on tomorrow night (Tuesday, March 1).

Coverage is on ITV from 6.45pm until 9.35pm. It’s Peterborough United v Manchester City with kick-off starting at 7.15pm.

Coronation Street isn’t on on Wednesday this week (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn got death threats after joining Hollyoaks

Then on Wednesday March 2, Emmerdale will be on at 7pm, but no Corrie will be on after.

The Live FA Cup Football will be on again from 7.30pm until 10.30pm. It’s Liverpool v Norwich City with a kick-off at 8.15pm.

There will be an extra hour-long episode of Corrie on Sunday, March 6 at 8pm.

If you miss any episodes, they’re available to watch on ITV Hub.

When is ITV’s schedule changing?

From Monday, March 7 ITV’s schedule will be changing permanently.

The evening news programme will be extended to an hour, airing from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

This means soaps will move to a new scheduling slot.

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will move to the 7:30pm slot.

Read more: Emmerdale petition demands Meena Jutla get a spin-off series

BBC will also be changing its schedule for EastEnders.

Starting March 7 EastEnders will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Entertainment Daily has also dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

How do you feel about the new schedule changes? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!