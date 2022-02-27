Emmerdale petition demands Meena Jutla get a spin-off series

Emmerdale fans have launched a petition demanding Meena Jutla is given a spin-off series.

The serial killer has become a hugely popular piece of the soap and some fans aren’t ready to say goodbye to her.

Emmerdale fans have launched a petition to give Meena her own series (Credit: ITV)

Actress Paige Sandhu recently revealed the end is coming for Meena.

But for fans that is unacceptable.

So they have launched the petition calling on ITV to give the character a series of her own.

It reads: “Many viewers of Emmerdale have felt that serial killer Meena Jutla has been the most interesting part of Emmerdale for a while now, and have expressed their wish for a spin-off series centred around her.

“Actress Paige Sandhu agrees! Whether it could be set in a prison as she carries out her sentence and depicts her becoming top dog and potentially escaping.

“Or whether she gets off with no charge and follows her arrival to another village where she begins killing again – fans of Meena NEED it!

Emmerdale fans desperate for more Meena Jutla

“With the many dramas that ITV commission, it would be so interesting to see a spin-off of a soap.”

The fans even call for other actors from Emmerdale to join the spin-off.

“It could include characters that we’ve already been introduced to,” they said.

Emmerdale fans want more Meena in a new series (Credit: ITV)

“And therefore follow their journey in more depth than a soap may allow to, with the potential of more brutal scenes (which we know Meena is capable of)!

“Meena has a large following online and offline.

“So to be able to see her in her very own series, despite running Emmerdale for the past two years, would be amazing.”

One fan called the idea “iconic” and eagerly signed.

The spin-off must happen soon though as actress Paige has revealed the end has begun for Meena.

She told This Morning: “I can say this is the beginning of the end for Meena. But there’s more drama to come!”

