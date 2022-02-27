Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn got death threats after joining Hollyoaks

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn has revealed she got death threats after joining Hollyoaks.

The actress is best known to viewers as playing tragic Sinead Tinker in the ITV soap.

Katie McGlynn got death threats after joining Hollyoaks (Credit: Lime Pictures)

She quit in 2019 and Sinead died of cervical cancer in heartbreaking scenes.

After her exit Katie has enjoyed a busy career in dramas and appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

However last year she joined Hollyoaks as a racist anti-vaxxer called Becky.

But it has had some chilling consequences.

Speaking to The Sun, Katie revealed: “I’ve played bitchy characters before. but I’ve never played anyone as ­controversial or extreme as Becky.

“I knew from the start that she was going to generate a lot of hate. I’m pretty thick-skinned and take quite a lot of stuff on social media with a pinch of salt.

Coronation Street star Katie McGlynn ‘uncomfortable’ with Hollyoaks scenes

“But I have had some questionable direct messages from people telling me to go die. There was one saying, ‘I hate Becky so much. She’s so vile and bigoted — I’m going to hunt you down’, which was a bit alarming.

“Others told me I should watch out because they were coming to get me.”

In horrifying scenes on the Channel 4 soap, Becky was seen racially abusing neighbour Serena Chen-Williams.

Katie found the scenes uncomfortable to film – but spoke out about it (Credit: Lime Pictures)

Becky overheard Serena talk about getting a package from Shanghai. Becky then began shouting at her about diseases and COVID-19.

The scenes left viewers disturbed – and even left Katie feel uncomfortable.

But opening up on Instagram, she wrote: “This week @hollyoaksofficial, Becky is involved in a Sinophobia racism storyline.

“We felt it was an important story to highlight given the huge rise of Sinophobia.⁣

“I love playing characters that are completely different to me, but this actually made me feel a bit uncomfortable if I’m honest!

“Unfortunately, Becky’s character is one that does exist in the real world and although it’s certainly not one whose views I agree with at all, it’s an issue that needs to be highlighted and called out for what it really is… racism!”

