Emmerdale and Coronation Street scheduling move in HUGE ITV shake-up

Emmerdale and Coronation Street are moving to different schedule times as ITV announced a big shake-up for March 2022.

There will be changes made to the key programmes including the evening national and international news as well as the soaps, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

The evening news programme will be extended to an hour, airing from 6:30pm to 7:30pm, with ITV confirming more focus on reporting outside of London.

What time will Emmerdale and Coronation Street air from March?

This means the soaps will move into new schedule slots.

Coronation Street will move to hour-long episodes on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Emmerdale will move to the 7:30pm slot.

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, opened up about the changes.

He said: “As viewing habits rapidly change, live audiences to our national and international news programmes remain remarkably strong.

“Our evening news programme reached an impressive 35.6 million viewers in 2021.

“We are very excited to be announcing this investment in what is an important public service strength of ITV – high-quality, impartial, trusted broadcast journalism – at a time when it could not be more important.”

He added: “The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV…

“…and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose.

“The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most watched shows every month.”

In addition, ITV’s Managing Director of Continuing Drama said about the soap changes: “With Coronation Street bursting at the seams with fantastic story and character, the new format gives the show a brilliant new canvas on which to shine.

“And Emmerdale will do what it does best in this new time slot where viewers can continue to enjoy the dramatic goings on in the Dales.”

ITV schedule changes

Both soaps have proven to be the nation’s most popular continuing dramas.

They averaged consolidated audiences of over five million in 2021.

It seems this will continue, especially for Emmerdale which will celebrate its 50th birthday in 2022.

