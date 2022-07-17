Corrie star Sally Carman has gushed over new husband Joe Duttine on their honeymoon.

The Abi Webster actress tied the knot with co-star Joe last week.

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine

The newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon in Verona and enjoying every minute.

Sally has shared two snaps from their celebrations and couldn’t help but compliment her new husband.

Alongside a picture of him in the Italian sunshine, she wrote: “Fit husband #fithusband.”

Sally announced the pair had finally got married after Covid-related delays on Friday with a picture from the ceremony.

In the photo, Sally and Joe can be seen sharing a wedding kiss in their wedding venue with dozens of balloons surrounding them.

Sally captioned the post: “We did.”

Sally Carman and Joe Duttine wedding

The couple were congratulated by their Coronation Street co-stars.

Tanisha Gorey, who plays Asha Alahan, wrote: “Brb just crying! You are the most gorgeous bride!”

Maria Connor actress Samia Longchambon gushed: “Omg look at you two! Congrats you gorgeous humans.”

It was first reported that Sally and Joe were dating back in 2018.

The following year they moved in together and announced their engagement in lockdown 2020.

The Coronation Street stars have been together for three years but married this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However the couple originally planned to get married around Christmas 2021.

However, due to Covid, their plans were up in the air.

In a later interview with The Mirror, Sally revealed that the plans were set for a winter wedding in 2022.

“We thought it was better safe than sorry because I would have hated to have arranged it and then not be able to do it properly,” she said.

