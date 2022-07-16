Coronation Street fans have “worked out” why Stephen Reid has returned to the cobbles.

The son of Audrey Roberts made his comeback last month after more than a decade away.

Stephen’s return to Coronation Street has fans suspicious (Credit: ITV)

And his behaviour around his family has led viewers to suspect that he is no longer a successful businessman.

Stephen has long portrayed himself as an international jet-setter and high flyer with two hugely successful companies.

However since returning he has become almost obsessed with his mum Audrey’s money.

And he has even mooted the idea of working with niece Sarah at Underworld.

Now fans are sure he has returned to scam money from his mum and wider family.

One Corrie fan said: “I think he may have money troubles and is desperate.

Coronation Street: Audrey in danger from Stephen?

“Maybe hoping Audrey lends him some money or maybe when the time comes she leaves all of her money to him so he will be thinking of persuading her to change her will.”

“You could be right,” said another agreeing.

“I did think there was also something strange about his interactions with Sarah at the factory.

Is Stephen after Audrey’s money? (Credit: ITV)

“Maybe Stephen is also going to con her and Carla out of money too?”

Another added: “I’ve thought soon as he came back he’s just after Audrey’s money.

“I also think he’ll try and get money out of t’factreh. What will annoy me is if Audrey falls for his scam when she’s normally quite switched on but they’ll make her naive just to suit the storyline.

“And btw how much money is Audrey meant to have?

“You’d think she was a millionairess the way the family are going on about her inheritance.”

A fourth said: “I definitely think he has come back to get his hands on her money.”

