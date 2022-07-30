Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale has thanked fans after their outpouring of love yesterday.

The actress shared a post to her social media accounts full of gratitude for all the support she received after revealing it was a very painful day for her.

On Friday, July 29, Lisa marked 10 years without her beloved mum, Cath.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa Riley thanks fans

Sharing a picture of a pin board spelling out ‘Thank you’, Lisa wrote: THANK YOU, THANK YOU, so much for the enormous amount of support you all sent to me yesterday.

“The messages spoke such love and truth…I wanted you all to know how it helped, especially the volume of people suffering exactly the same, so it proves when you are suffering, it’s good to share. THANK YOU again.”

Fans were thrilled with the post.

“Lisa, you are incredible,” said one.

“Thank you too, Lisa,” said another.

A third urged her to: “Keep smiling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Riley (@lisajaneriley)

Lisa Riley pays heartfelt tribute to her mum

Lisa paid tribute to her late mother Cath on the 10 year anniversary of her death on Friday.

The 46-year-old actress lost her beloved mum following a long battle with breast cancer in 2012.

Lisa has spoken previously about the pain of losing Cath and yesterday revealed it never gets any easier.

Sharing a picture of a photograph of Cath surrounded by flowers and candles, Lisa wrote: “My beloved mum Cath lost her battle with cancer ten years ago today. The pain as I write this is as raw as it was back then.

“You’ve heard it said many times, ‘it gets easier with time,’ does it?

“The biggest hole is in my heart always because my mum was so unique, so funny, so compassionate, so caring, unbelievably happy, so giving with her time, to everyone.”

Read more: Emmerdale star Lisa Riley: How old is she? Is she married?

Lisa says the pain never gets any easier, though laughter is her way of coping (Credit: Cover Images)

Strength in speaking out

Lisa continued saying she still struggles “coming to terms with how young [her mum] was”.

“The lesson I’ve learnt is this,” Lisa continued: “I lean on my nearest and dearest, and for this I’m so incredibly blessed.”

The actress said her partner Al, her family, friends and work mates all “hold me up” and she was grateful to them for helping her laugh, which is how she copes.

She ended by urging anyone going through similar grief to “find someone close whom they can talk to, as talking and expressing your inner feelings helps.

“It really does and I say this with truth and honesty.”

Lisa’s followers showered her with love following the post.

One wrote: “Sending love.”

A second said: “I feel the pain and the void, thinking of you.”

Another commented: “Thinking of you.”

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Mandy wants to catch Sandra out (Credit: ITV)

Mandy Dingle in Emmerdale

Lisa has recently returned to screens as Mandy Dingle after taking some time off.

She is currently trying to catch Sandra Flaherty out.

Liv’s mum is up to no good, and after Mandy gave her a job at the salon it became clear Sandra was stealing the tip money.

Mandy has installed cameras to catch her in the act, but Sandra is on to her.

Who will come out on top?

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!