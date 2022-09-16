Is Emmerdale on tonight? More good news for soap fans

Emmerdale usually airs for half an hour on Friday evenings, however tonight (Friday, September 16) the schedule will be different.

Is Emmerdale on tonight?

Last night three episodes of Emmerdale aired on ITV.

The National Television Awards were meant to air last night, however it was postponed as a mark of respect following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death.

To fill the NTAs slot, ITV aired three episodes of Emmerdale and an hour-long episode of Coronation Street.

Emmerdale is on twice tonight (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale will also be on tonight.

However there will two episodes instead of one.

Emmerdale will start at 8pm and be on for an hour.

Mack gets a call (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: What is happening in tonight’s episodes?

In tonight’s episodes Charity is excited as she prepares for her trip to Ibiza with Mack.

She still has no idea that Mackenzie cheated on her with someone else in the village.

Mack secretly answers a phone call. He demands that the person on the other end leaves him alone. Who is it? An what do they want from him?

Meanwhile Liam and Leyla go to couples therapy. As they both open up, Liam is left feeling exhausted.

The next day Liam brings Leyla home but it’s tense between the two of them.

Bernice is not happy (Credit: ITV)

As Rishi and Bernice struggle with loneliness, they agree to have lunch together.

But Rishi bails on lunch fearing Bernice is too intense.

When Bernice finds out she’s mortified and the next day she confronts Rishi over ditching her at lunch.

Elsewhere Noah accepts the position as Marcus‘ apprentice.

Is this a new start for Noah?

