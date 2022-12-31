Is Coronation Street on tonight? Soap to air special New Year’s Eve episode

If you’re wondering: is Coronation Street on tonight? We have the answer right here.

Although the soap doesn’t usually air on a Saturday night, New Year’s Eve isn’t just any ordinary Saturday.

So is Coronation Street airing?

Is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street is on on Saturday December 31, 2022.

It’s New Year’s Eve in Weatherfield and we can catch all of what they’re up to on ITV.

It will air in its usual 8pm timeslot, however, will only be on for half an hour instead of the usual hour-long outing.

Stephen lies to Jenny about Teddy and Leo (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

Stephen‘s worried that his plan to get rid of Teddy has gone wrong.

Poor old Teddy’s in hospital and things aren’t looking good – so when Teddy takes a turn for the worse, Stephen’s relieved!

Thinking he’s in the clear, he lies to Jenny and tells her that Teddy told him that he’d seen Leo and Leo wanted nothing to do with either of them.

As the fireworks see in the new year, Stephen tells Elaine that he’s got a feeling 2023 is going to be a great year.

But has he really got away with another murder?

And is Stephen really going to leave Coronation Street for good?

Peter takes Carla to Speed Daal for dinner on New Year’s Eve (Credit: ITV)

Carla and Peter in trouble?

Carla wants to do something special to see in 2023, but Peter’s got other ideas!

He doesn’t twig that Carla wants to make plans, and instead he announces he’s decided to work on New Year’s Eve.

Instead of the fancy night out Carla was hoping for, Peter takes her for dinner at Speed Daal.

It’s nice, but it’s not a glitzy celebration, is it?

Carla’s totally underwhelmed by the gesture. But will her disappointment lead to more woes?

Could Mrs B start thinking about what else she’s not happy about? And could 2023 begin a year of heartbreak for Carla and Peter?

Will Summer and Aaron reunite? (Credit: ITV)

Summer and Aaron back together?

Amy’s throwing a New Year’s Eve party, so Billy encourages Summer to go along and let her hair down.

Billy is secretly plotting to reunite Summer and Aaron so he can make her rethink her surrogacy plans.

Summer’s not keen, but eventually gives in. However, will it work out the way Billy has planned?

