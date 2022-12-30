Coronation Street character Stephen Reid has got himself into some trouble since returning to Weatherfield.

It looks like Stephen is now making a plan to flee the country.

But is he really leaving Coronation Street?

Stephen returned earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen Reid’s return

Stephen returned to the cobbles earlier this year and it soon became clear he was hiding his money troubles from his family.

After Leo Thompkins discovered Stephen’s plan to use the equity from Audrey’s house to pay back his ex-wife Gabrielle, who Stephen stole from, Stephen killed him.

Leo’s fiancée Jenny and his dad Teddy believed that Leo went to Canada by himself.

Meanwhile Stephen has been trying to find ways to get money.

He began working for a food delivery service called SixFellas, but when he crashed his moped he was fired.

He was found by Elaine after the accident, but Stephen told her he’s in money trouble because his ex-wife Gabrielle was controlling and abusive.

Meanwhile Stephen has been promising money to family members including his niece Sarah and mum Audrey.

This week, Teddy returned to Weatherfield from Canada.

He told Jenny he had new information about Leo.

In the street Teddy told Stephen that he’d found out that Leo’s text wasn’t sent from Canada.

It was sent from Weatherfield. Teddy noticed Stephen starting to panic.

Teddy then pointed the finger at Stephen and suggested that he was behind Leo going missing.

As Teddy stepped out into the street to find Jenny he was hit by a van.

Teddy was hit by a van (Credit: ITV)

Is Stephen leaving Coronation Street?

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, December 30) Leo was taken to hospital and things weren’t looking great.

Stephen went to see Leo in the hospital with Jenny.

When Stephen was left alone with Teddy, he prepared to switch off his machine.

But Jenny came back and he was unable to go through with his plan.

Later Stephen was on the phone to the man from SixFellas and told him if his moped wasn’t insured then maybe he should take him to court.

Stephen told the man he would settle and told him he wanted £10k by the end of tomorrow.

When he agreed, Stephen told him he would never hear from him again and neither would anyone else, as once he got the money he would leave the UK for good.

Teddy wakes up (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Stephen gets his money but Teddy wakes up

However it looks like Stephen may be staying around for a while.

In upcoming scenes Stephen is relieved to see he has the £10k in his bank account.

He’s secretly thrilled when Jenny gets a call from the hospital to say Teddy has taken a turn for the worse.

Stephen tells Jenny that before Teddy’s accident he told him that he found Leo in Canada and he never wants to see her or Teddy again.

As the New Year celebrations begin, Stephen, Elaine, Sally and Tim watch the fireworks.

Stephen tells Elaine he thinks 2023 is going to be a good year.

Later Stephen and Jenny visit Teddy in hospital, but when Teddy opens her eyes Stephen panics.

Jenny assures Teddy that his memory will return one day and they will know what happened to Leo.

Stephen hopes it doesn’t.

Soon Jenny invites Teddy to move in while he recovers and Stephen panics.

Later Jenny returns to the pub with Teddy and Stephen watches in despair.

Will he run away from the cobbles?

