Stephen looking worried and concerned in Coronation Street
Soaps

Is Stephen really leaving Coronation Street?

Stephen has a plan

By Charlotte Rodrigues
| Updated:

Coronation Street character Stephen Reid has got himself into some trouble since returning to Weatherfield.

It looks like Stephen is now making a plan to flee the country.

But is he really leaving Coronation Street?

Stephen looks shocked and horrified on Coronation Street
Stephen returned earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Stephen Reid’s return

Stephen returned to the cobbles earlier this year and it soon became clear he was hiding his money troubles from his family.

After Leo Thompkins discovered Stephen’s plan to use the equity from Audrey’s house to pay back his ex-wife Gabrielle, who Stephen stole from, Stephen killed him.

Leo’s fiancée Jenny and his dad Teddy believed that Leo went to Canada by himself.

Meanwhile Stephen has been trying to find ways to get money.

He began working for a food delivery service called SixFellas, but when he crashed his moped he was fired.

He was found by Elaine after the accident, but Stephen told her he’s in money trouble because his ex-wife Gabrielle was controlling and abusive.

Meanwhile Stephen has been promising money to family members including his niece Sarah and mum Audrey.

This week, Teddy returned to Weatherfield from Canada.

He told Jenny he had new information about Leo.

In the street Teddy told Stephen that he’d found out that Leo’s text wasn’t sent from Canada.

It was sent from Weatherfield. Teddy noticed Stephen starting to panic.

Teddy then pointed the finger at Stephen and suggested that he was behind Leo going missing.

As Teddy stepped out into the street to find Jenny he was hit by a van.

Teddy was hit by a van (Credit: ITV)

Is Stephen leaving Coronation Street?

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, December 30) Leo was taken to hospital and things weren’t looking great.

Stephen went to see Leo in the hospital with Jenny.

When Stephen was left alone with Teddy, he prepared to switch off his machine.

But Jenny came back and he was unable to go through with his plan.

Later Stephen was on the phone to the man from SixFellas and told him if his moped wasn’t insured then maybe he should take him to court.

Stephen told the man he would settle and told him he wanted £10k by the end of tomorrow.

When he agreed, Stephen told him he would never hear from him again and neither would anyone else, as once he got the money he would leave the UK for good.

Stephen and Jenny look over Teddy in hospital on Corrie
Teddy wakes up (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Stephen gets his money but Teddy wakes up

However it looks like Stephen may be staying around for a while.

In upcoming scenes Stephen is relieved to see he has the £10k in his bank account.

He’s secretly thrilled when Jenny gets a call from the hospital to say Teddy has taken a turn for the worse.

Stephen tells Jenny that before Teddy’s accident he told him that he found Leo in Canada and he never wants to see her or Teddy again.

As the New Year celebrations begin, Stephen, Elaine, Sally and Tim watch the fireworks.

Stephen tells Elaine he thinks 2023 is going to be a good year.

Later Stephen and Jenny visit Teddy in hospital, but when Teddy opens her eyes Stephen panics.

Jenny assures Teddy that his memory will return one day and they will know what happened to Leo.

Stephen hopes it doesn’t.

Soon Jenny invites Teddy to move in while he recovers and Stephen panics.

Later Jenny returns to the pub with Teddy and Stephen watches in despair.

Will he run away from the cobbles?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Coronation Street 2022? Meet the full line-up

YouTube video player

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Coronation Street Jenny Connor Leo Thompkins Stephen Reid Teddy Thompkins

Trending Articles

Nadia Sawalha smiling at the The Press Night For "Jack And The Beanstalk"
Nadia Sawalha strips to underwear as she reveals struggle post-Christmas
Strictly star Kym Marsh smiling at event
Kym Marsh shares heart-melting family photos with her dad at Strictly party amid his incurable cancer
Gordon Smart hosting Good Morning Britain
Good Morning Britain viewers divided over future of new host Gordon Smart
Caleb looking serious and baffled in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ Caleb Miligan’s real identity
Riptide on Channel 5: All the questions we need answered after THAT penultimate episode
Caleb looking serious and baffled in Emmerdale
Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ Caleb Miligan’s real identity