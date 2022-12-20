Coronation Street spoilers: Stephen finally found out as his lies catch up with him this Christmas?

Coronation Street spoilers have revealed that Stephen risks being exposed as Teddy returns to the Cobbles.

Stephen’s financial woes are mounting, and the noose tightening.

And, as his family’s suspicions grow, his situation worsens when Teddy returns.

But what has Teddy learned?

Is Stephen’s secret about to be exposed.

Read our Coronation Street spoilers below.

Gail tells Stephen that he’s got some explaining to do (Credit: ITV)

Gail and Nick voice their suspicions

As the week begins, Elaine insists that Stephen join her for a glass of wine.

Realising that he has little choice in the matter, Stephen agrees.

Elaine gives him a gift, which he brings along to No.8.

Assuming it’s for his own birthday, David’s underwhelmed at the ‘gift’ of a hip flask.

He shows Gail the hip flask.

He tells her that it’s a stingy present, coming from someone who supposedly has so much money.

When Gail then spots Elaine buying a bottle of whisky for the hip flask she bought Stephen, Gail voices her suspicions to Nick.

He vows to get to the bottom of it.

Elaine hands over the whisky to Stephen.

But Gail soon drops a bombshell as she reveals that she’s spoken to Gabrielle, and tells Stephen that he’s got some explaining to do.

Teddy tells Stephen that he knows Leo’s texts were sent from Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Teddy returns

With Stephen already floundering, Jenny then reveals that Teddy will be dropping by later to discuss what he found out in Canada.

Stephen is filled with dread.

Next, Adam explains he’s been contacted by Six Fellas.

But when Adam tells him that Six Fellas want to settle out of court, Stephen wonders if his luck is changing for the better.

Stephen later catches Teddy on his way to the Rovers, clearly the worse for wear.

Teddy reveals that Leo never arrived in Canada,

He says that the texts he received from ‘Leo’ came from Weatherfield.

He intends to break the news to Jenny and start a proper search for his son.

But, as Teddy crosses the street, he’s suddenly hit by a van.

Stephen can’t believe his luck when Teddy is hit by a van (Credit: ITV)

Stephen’s luck is on the rise

Later, Stephen is relieved to see £10k in his account.

Jenny then reveals that she’s had a call from the hospital.

She says that Teddy’s condition has taken a turn for the worse.

Stephen is quietly thrilled at the news.

He tells Jenny that just before Teddy’s accident, he told him that he saw Leo in Canada and that Leo made it very clear to Teddy that he never wanted to see either of them again.

That evening, as New Year celebrations begin, Stephen watches the fireworks with Tim, Sally and Elaine.

Stephen tells Elaine that he’s got a feeling 2023 is going to be a good year.

Stephen’s heart sinks when Teddy regains consciousness (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Teddy is on the mend

Jenny and Stephen visit Teddy in hospital to find him still unconscious.

However, Stephen is shocked and horrified when Teddy suddenly opens his eyes.

What will Teddy say?

In the hospital, Jenny assures Teddy that one day his memory will return.

She says that eventually they’ll all know the full story about Leo.

And, when Jenny reveals that she’s invited Teddy to move in while he recuperates, Stephen’s horror grows.

Is time running out for Stephen?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

