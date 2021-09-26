Home and Away has been axed by Channel 5 to make way for a new news hour in the evenings.

The shock move will see the Aussie soap only airing at lunchtimes now in the UK.

Home and Away has been axed from its evening broadcast (Credit: Channel 5)

Previously it aired first at 1.15pm and then again at 6pm but no longer.

The Australian soap has become a casualty of Channel 5’s new nightly schedule that has seen its broadcast axed.

Instead, an hour-long news bulletin will air at 5pm, pushing Neighbours to 6pm.

However, it’s not all bad news for Home and Away fans.

With the evening broadcast axed, 5STAR will air a first look episode each night at 6.30pm.

The news comes after it was reported the soap was facing the axe after 31 years in its native country.

How long has Home and Away been on?

The soap, which airs on Channel 5 in the UK and Channel Seven in Australia, first came onto our screens in 1988 and introduced an unforgettable theme tune and countless loveable characters who lived in Summer Bay.

Alf and Ailsa Stewart, Marylin Palmer (Emily Symons), Donald Fisher, Kim Hyde (who was played by Chris Hemsworth) and Emma Jackson (Dannii Minogue) all became household names in the UK as well as Down Under.

The show is said to be at risk over pressure on ratings from reality shows and other dramas.

Lynne McCranger hit out at the 2019 reports (Credit: Channel 5)

Home and Away axe rumours explained

The soap’s home channel Channel Seven is said to be “under pressure” to make changes to its scheduling but could cancel the soap completely, the report says.

Airing at 7pm in Australia, the soap is up against popular reality show Married At First Sight.

But the channel declined to comment on the 2019 reports.

However, cast member Lynne McGranger – Irene Roberts to fans – hit out at the 2019 claims.

She insisted they were false and pointed out the soap was five months ahead of its own filming schedule.

Channel 5 have been contacted for comment.

