Coronation Street fans were left in hysterics at Norris Cole‘s funeral as he played a final trick on his old pals.

The newsagent died last week of a stroke while snooping on his friend Claudia Colby.

His partner Freda and friends on the street said farewell to him in last night’s episode (September 24) in classic Corrie style.

And it included Norris’ final bout of mischief on the street he spent decades on.

Coronation Street: What happened at Norris Cole’s funeral?

With Mary and Freda clashing over the funeral arrangements for the past week, the cobbles legend’s passing didn’t go off without a hitch.

Instead he left strict instructions for what he wanted – and as it turned out – what he hated.

With a letter to be read out by Roy Cropper, Norris dropped a few bombshells.

He said: “I won’t be there will I so what’s the point of playing my favourite songs.

“So instead I’ve picked a few I can’t stand, safe in the knowledge I won’t have to hear them again.”

And with Audrey swigging from a bottle of tequila, Mary sat in a Princess Leia outfit and Rita horrified at Norris talking about their sexual tension, it was classic Corrie at its best.

But his final act of manipulation came by telling his friends that he had hidden a mystery in the Kabin’s paperboy.

Determined to find the truth, Mary Taylor turned up with a chainsaw to take it apart.

But fortunately a more sober Brian stepped in to decapitate the statue safely.

And that’s when it all fell into place for Freda.

She laughed: “This is just another trick.

“Norris hated that thing and he knew that we would have to destroy it if he said there was something inside it.”

How did viewers react?

Viewers were in hysterics watching Norris get his revenge on the fake paperboy he so hated.

One said: “Norris getting them to destroy the paperboy from beyond the grave. Legend #Corrie.”

A second said: “So there was nothing in the paperboy! Norris played a final joke cheeky but I love it #Corrie”

However, a third joked: “How dare they destroy the paperboy! #corrie”

