Former Coronation Street star Angela Griffin shares picture of 'lookalike' daughter as she turns 16

Former Coronation Street star Angela Griffin has shared a picture of her 'lookalike' daughter Tallulah, as she turns 16.

Angela posted the picture to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "@tallulahjae Happy Birthday."

As well as sending their birthday wishes, Angela's followers were quick to comment on how alike the mother and daughter look.

One wrote: "Your twin."

A second commented: "Happy Birthday! She's the double of you. Beautiful!"

A third commented: "Twins."

She also posted a picture of Tallulah's cake. Admitting that she didn't make it herself she wrote: "I didn't make it! But I ate it. Tasted as good as it looks."

Tallulah is Angela's oldest daughter with her husband Jason Milligan. They also have another daughter called Melissa.

Tallulah and Melissa have birthdays quite close together as just a few weeks weeks ago Melissa turned 13.

Returning to Coronation Street

Angela is well known for her role in Coronation Street playing Fiona Middleton.

Fiona made a return via Skype call last year (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

She originally appeared on the show from 1992 until 1998. Whilst her character is no longer on the soap, Fiona's daughter Emma Brooker is living on the Street.

For over a year Emma was on the show and no one knew much of her background. But last year, when her dad John died, it was revealed that her mum is Fiona.

Emma later discovered that John wasn't her biological dad - Steve McDonald is.

Emma is fiona and Steve's daughter (Credit: ITV)

Angela made a brief return to the soap with Fiona appearing via Skype call.

She has since been mentioned a few times as Emma revealed she planned to go to visit her mum, who now lives in Australia.

After her short return, Angela hinted there is a possibility for Fiona to return to resolve 'unfinished business'.

Speaking at the 2019 TV choice awards she told Digital Spy: "I think there is in terms that Emma is my daughter and there's unfinished business with Steve obviously.

"But there's no plans at the moment. I think they are just going to let the storyline play out and see what happens."

What other shows has Angela been in?

As well as Coronation Street, Angela briefly appeared in Emmerdale for a few episodes in 1993 and after leaving Corrie, she joined the cast of Holby City.

Angela played Jasmine Hopkins from 1999 until 2001.

She later went onto become a main cast member in the BBC school series Waterloo Road, playing Kim Campbell.

Most recently she appeared in Netflix hit White Lines.

