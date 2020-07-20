Emmerdale's Charley Webb shares first glimpse of son Ace's 1st birthday preparations

Soap veteran Charley Webb has given fans a look at the preparations for son Ace's first birthday.

The 32-year-old Emmerdale star shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden, with little Ace being their youngest.

Ahead of the tot's special day on July 26, Charley took to Instagram to share a glimpse of an intricate handmade cake topper.

From what it appears, the busy mum of three has opted for a neutral colour scheme for Ace's big bash.

The topper was made up of a delicate white fluff with a mix of gold, white and blue ribbons, as well as a sign which featured his name.

I can't actually believe he's going to be one on Sunday.

Charley tagged the company who made it and said: "I've been busy sorting out Ace's birthday, how cute is this on top of the cake?

"I can't actually believe he's going to be one on Sunday, I can't deal with it. It has his name as well – how sweet!"

Charley and Matthew, 40, welcomed Ace into the world last year.

The married couple announced the arrival of their third child, posting a photo on Instagram captioned: "BaByWoLf #3 has joined the crazy gang."

They added: "We’re in a bubble of newborn’ness heaven."

They already have two sons, Buster, 10, and Bowie, four.

Lockdown life

Just like week, Charley, who plays Debbie Dingle on the ITV soap, had a go at cutting her youngest son's hair.

The mum-of-three shared a string of videos in which she woke Ace up from a nap in his crib.

She said: "Have you had a nice nap? Oh are you crying because Mummy cut your fringe? What did Mummy do?"

Charley then laughed at Ace and admitted: "It's the worst haircut I've ever seen. I know I would cry as well Acey."

Charley has opted for a neutral colour scheme for the party (Credit: Instagram)

The Emmerdale couple have also regularly shared creative ways they are keeping their kids entertained during lockdown.

However, Charley admitted to OK! magazine that the ongoing pandemic has left her with crippling anxiety.

She shared: "I've had terrible health anxiety. At the start it was really bad because I'd be constantly on my phone reading about the virus or watching the news to the point I couldn't stop crying.

"Matthew told me I had to stop reading about it. In the end, I had to completely stop watching the news. Now I limit myself."

The actress left Emmerdale for maternity leave last summer and recently revealed she has no plans to return.

Charley said she now wants to focus on her family since joining the soap in 2002.

She admitted in January: "I’m still on maternity leave at the moment. It’s been good but three kids is a different ball game.

"It’s been really good fun, but there are no plans for me to return to work at the moment."

