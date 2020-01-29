Emmerdale SPOILERS: Graham's murderer Pierce Harris gets job at Home Farm?

Viewers of Emmerdale haven't seen the last of villainous Pierce Harris just yet, we can reveal.

Rhona Goskirk's ex-husband, rapist and generally unhinged stalker returned to the ITV soap last week in shocking scenes which saw him kill his love rival Graham Foster.

Pierce returned to the Dales to kill off Graham Foster (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans point out string of 'mistakes' in Graham's murder case as Marlon's charged

Fans of the ITV soap were STUNNED when, during a flashback episode, we saw that Graham's killer wasn't in fact any of the original suspects - Kim Tate, Jamie Tate, Andrea Tate, Al Chapman, Marlon Dingle, Charity Dingle or Jai Sharma.

Instead, it was revealed that Pierce had finished him off.

Pierce has a sociopath or psychopath way of absolving oneself from the reality.

Of course, Rhona and the other villagers are clueless about Pierce's return.

Pierce ran Graham over (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Mandy Dingle actress Lisa Riley pledges future to Emmerdale

Police, meanwhile, have wrongly arrested Marlon for the crime.

Despite literally getting away with murder (for the time being at least), Pierce makes the bold decision to show his face in the village again in the coming weeks.

Pierce, played by Jonathan Wrather, will be seen telling his flatmate in his release flat that he will soon have landed a new job and he clearly has a plan in mind.

Pierce went to jail for raping Rhona (Credit: ITV)

According to The Sun, viewers will then see him arrive at Home Farm, leading to concerns he will land a job with Kim Tate. Eek.

Rhona will be horrified when she realises her ex-husband is back.

Pierce terrorised Rhona and brutally raped her on their wedding day in the summer of 2017.

He was released from prison after serving just half of his five year sentence and was drawn back to the village after Graham found out about his release and went to make sure he wouldn't return.

But it was Pierce who made sure Graham wouldn't ever return...

Prison clearly hasn't reformed Pierce (Credit: ITV)

In a recent press interview, actor Jonathan said: "He will be around for a little bit. I can't say what he goes on to do, but there's very exciting stuff to come - it's not what you expect."

He also described his character as having "a sociopath or psychopath way of absolving oneself from the reality".

Do you think Rhona will realise Pierce killed Graham? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!