Friday 24th January 2020
Emmerdale

Emmerdale fans stunned as Pierce Harris is revealed as Graham's killer

He wasn't in the line up of suspects

By Carena Crawford

Fans of Emmerdale have been left  shocked by the revelation Rhona Goskirk's rapist ex-husband Pierce Harris returned to kill Graham Foster.

The soap has spent all week telling the story of Graham's murder from the point of view of each of the suspects.

On Monday, Kim Tate and Al Chapman were in the frame after discovering Graham had been stealing money from Kim's account.

Tuesday saw Jai Sharma go after Graham when Graham revealed to Jai's girlfriend Laurel Thomas that Jai was back on cocaine.

Wednesday was the turn of Charity Dingle to want revenge after Graham locked her son Ryan in a kayak hut.

Charity was one of the suspects (Credit: ITV)

Tonight's first episode saw Jamie and Andrea Tate's story, and the second outing focused on Marlon Dingle.

Marlon had wanted to stop Graham leaving the country with Rhona and their son, Leo, but did he have it in him to kill?

It seems not because by the end of the episode we saw Pierce make a surprise return and kill Graham.

Graham is a goner (Credit: ITV)

Tomorrow we will see exactly what happened from Graham's perspective.

However the village will still be non-the-wiser over who offed Mr Foster.

Fans were left shaken by the twist.

However the reveal may not have come as a shock to everyone because some fans predicted last week that Pierce was the killer.

When Graham deleted an answerphone message from Rhona's phone, he later returned with bloody hands, but viewers didn't know who he'd beaten up.

Fans were convinced it was Pierce - and now it looks like they could be right.

Many took to Twitter to insist they'd seen it coming and it was a dreadful ending - after investing a whole week in it being one of the named suspects.

