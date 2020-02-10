Daisy Campbell shares sweet pics of her Emmerdale 'roomies'

Some members of the Emmerdale cast have posed for a couple of sweet photos together.

In an Instagram post, Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer, shared pictures with Anna Nightingale, who plays Andrea Tate, Susan Cookson, who plays Wendy Posner, Lisa Riley, who plays Mandy Dingle and Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt.

Daisy captioned the post: "I love my roomies + @mimislinger."

Natalie commented heart-eyes and kissy emojis.

One fan wrote: "Stunning."

A second commented: "Cuties!"

The actresses have been working hard on the soap.

A couple of weeks ago, Graham Foster was killed off in a whodunit storyline.

Graham was killed off recently (Credit: ITV)

At the end of the week, it was revealed Graham was killed by Rhona Goskirk's rapist ex-husband.

Andrea was one of the many villagers who the businessman made an enemy of.

On Christmas Day, Graham revealed to Andrea's husband Jamie that he had slept with Andrea nine months before her daughter Millie was born.

Graham made an enemy of Andrea on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV)

Although a DNA test proved that Jamie is Millie's father, he ended his relationship with Andrea over the lies, leaving her gutted.

Despite Pierce killing Graham, the police believe Marlon Dingle was responsible for the murder as he arranged to meet Graham in the woods, where he was killed.

After the police found the murder weapon hidden in Marlon's kitchen, he was charged but pleaded not guilty to the crime.

Mandy has been working to free Marlon (Credit: ITV)

He wasn't granted bail and has to remain in prison until his trial in June.

In the meantime, his cousin Mandy has been working on a 'Free Marlon' campaign, along with his daughter April, in order to get him out of prison.

But will they be able to prove Marlon's innocence?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

