Emmerdale's Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden want more kids

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden, who both star in Emmerdale, have revealed they 'can't see Ace being their last baby.'

The couple, who have three sons, nine-year-old Buster, four-year-old Bowie and six-month-old Ace, have admitted they would be happy to add to their family.

Speaking to OK! Matthew said: "When we have a night with no sleep we go, 'that's it, no more!' But we recently said we can't see this being the last baby in the house."

Charley added: "I always have really tough pregnancies, that's the only thing. But I don't feel like I'm finished. I don't know how many kids I want, but I think I'll know when I'm done.

"I may not be able to have anymore, so who knows? I feel blessed with three healthy boys so sometimes I feel like it's greedy to have another."

Charley recently admitted in an Instagram story that she and Matthew were 'getting help' for sleep struggles.

In her video, she said: "Bowie woke up at one o'clock in the morning and didn't want to go back to sleep at all. He went back to sleep about half six.

"Ace, the same thing that's been happening is the problem with his dummy. So he goes to sleep fine, and then he relies on his dummy to get him back to sleep so everytime it falls out, he moans for it to go back."

Charley and Matthew have three sons together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The actress went on maternity leave from the soap last year and her alter ego Debbie Dingle decided to move to Scotland to make a go of a garage that had been left to her by family member Lisa Dingle.

Meanwhile, her husband and co-star Matthew has been at the centre of a big storyline over the last year.

Debbie left the village last year as Charley went on maternity leave (Credit: ITV)

His character David Metcalfe got a horrific shock when it was revealed his girlfriend, schoolteacher Maya Stepney, had been grooming his teenage son Jacob Gallagher.

A few weeks before Christmas, paedophile Maya was released from prison and it was revealed to viewers she was pregnant.

David was shocked when Maya left a baby on his doorstep (Credit: ITV Hub)

On Christmas day, she left the baby on Jacob and David's doorstep and a DNA test revealed David is the father.

Despite Maya leaving their son with him, David fears she will try to take the baby away from him.

