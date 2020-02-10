Emmerdale's Harvey Rogerson overjoyed as he receives puppy

Harvey Rogerson, who plays Leo Goskirk in Emmerdale, looks overjoyed as he received a puppy as an early birthday present.

On his Twitter account, a photo was posted of Harvey and his new dog Lulu.

The tweet read: "It's love at first sight... today Harvey's wish came true, he's been asking for a chocolate colour dog for a long time and today Lulu arrived.

"We are looking forward to many doggie adventures together #cockapoopuppy #bestfriendsalready."

In the picture, Harvey can be seen giving Lulu a kiss on the head.

His Emmerdale co-stars are delighted for Harvey.

Zoe Henry, who plays Leo's mum Rhona Goskirk in the soap, wrote: "Lovely news! More pics please!"

Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, commented a love heart emoji.

Mark Charnock, who plays Leo's dad Marlon Dingle, tweeted: "Well this is just fantastic."

Harvey plays Leo in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Harvey's account tweeted back to Mark: "She's an early birthday present, he's so over the moon x."

Harvey's co-star Amelia Flanagan, who plays Leo's half-sister April Windsor, also recently welcomed a puppy to her family.

The actress posed for a picture alongside her Coronation Street star siblings Isabella and William, with the pup.

Last year, Harvey and Amelia posed for a picture showing Amelia in her Halloween get-up.

Recently Leo and April have been going through a tough time as their dad has been charged for a murder he didn't commit.

Marlon has been charged with Graham's murder (Credit: ITV Hub)

Graham Foster was killed off a couple of weeks ago in a 'whodunit' storyline.

At the end of the week it was revealed Rhona's ex-husband, rapist Pierce Harris, was the killer.

But Marlon has been blamed after an altercation with Graham was witnessed by half the village.

Marlon had been furious with Graham ever since he learnt that he planned to move to France with Rhona and Leo.

Marlon arranged to meet Graham in the woods and was close by when he was killed.

Later Pierce hid the murder weapon in Marlon's kitchen.

With Marlon currently in prison awaiting trial, will he be able to prove his innocence?

