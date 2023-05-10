In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday May 9, 2023), Will clashed with Cain after needing the haulage van fixing.

Cain told Will that he didn’t fix the van because he’d been so vile to him, leaving Will to find another mechanic.

Now, Emmerdale fans have been left in disbelief over Will’s personality change as he becomes quite the gangster.

Will tried to warn off Cain (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will clashed with Cain

Last night, Cain saw Nicky and Gabby outside of the Woolpack. Gabby then asked him what his problem was.

Cain responded by saying that he’s had a problem with Nicky ever since he broke into the garage. He then proceeded to bar them from the pub.

Later on, Will and Jimmy needed the haulage van fixing. However, Will turned up and started having a go at Cain, telling him to leave his family alone.

Getting his revenge, Cain failed to fix the van and left the van in an awkward place. Will shrugged it off and said that he’d find another mechanic but Cain told him that would be an impossible task at that time of day.

Will acted tough in front of Cain (Credit: ITV)

Fans in disbelief over Will’s personality change

Emmerdale fans have been left in disbelief over Will’s personality change. They’re pointing out that Will used to be walked all over and now he suddenly thinks that he can take on anybody.

One fan wondered: “Why is Will pretending to be a hard man? Wasn’t long ago he was getting scared [bleep] from a copper.”

Another agreed, asking: “Wasn’t Will begging for Cain’s help when Malone was making his life hell the other year?”

A third Emmerdale viewer stated: “Cain needs to put Kim’s lapdog Will in his place. He’s got way too big for his boots.”

A fourth and final Emmerdale fan demanded: “[Bleep] off Will, you think you’re something since you married Kim.”

Will’s rage gets the better of him (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Cain put Will in his place?

Tonight (Wednesday May 10, 2023), Will turns up at the garage and has it out with Cain. However, he’s soon forced to apologise.

As Cain makes a mean comment about Will’s wife, Kim, Will sees red and goes in for a punch. Caleb and Jimmy rush in to hold the two men back from each other. But, will Cain put Will in his place?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

