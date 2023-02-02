In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday February 2, 2023), Caleb made a mysterious phone call as he started plotting against Cain.

He got Cain on side before informing the person on the phone that they were heading in the right direction.

But, who did Caleb call? What is he plotting in Emmerdale?

Caleb shared an update with a mysterious person (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb made a mysterious phone call

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale saw Caleb and Cain start to bond with each other.

Charity asked Cain to join her for a ride after noticing Caleb’s car keys on the floor.

Taking Cain to DI Bails’ grave, Charity asked him what was so bad about Caleb.

She suggested that Caleb might actually be a nice guy.

After returning the car to his brother, Cain asked Caleb to have a drink with him in The Woolpack.

Cain also invited Chas.

At the bar, the three siblings started to bond as they talked about Faith.

Afterwards, Cain watched on as Caleb had a kickabout with Kyle’s football.

As Caleb and Cain parted ways at night, Caleb got into his car and made a phone call.

He told the person on the phone that they were ‘finally making headway.’

Caleb then mentioned ‘reeling’ Cain in until they get what they want from him.

But, who was Caleb on the phone to?

Caleb has an ulterior motive for wanting to know Cain (Credit: ITV)

Who did Caleb call? What is he plotting?

As Caleb made the phone call, it became clear that Caleb has an ulterior motive for wanting to get to know the Dingles.

Fans have already started sharing their predictions on who Caleb could be working with.

Some have suggested that Caleb might be working on getting revenge for Al’s death.

Others have suggested that he’s working with Nicky on behalf of Jamie or Joe Tate up at Home Farm.

And, others have guessed that Caleb might be Chloe’s dad.

But, who did Caleb call?

What is he plotting?

And, what has it got to do with Cain?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2023? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Who did Caleb call in Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!