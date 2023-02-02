Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity spirals out of control after bombshell phone call

In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Thursday February 2, 2023), Charity spirals out of control after receiving a bombshell phone call.

She turns to Cain for support as she processes the news.

Who called Charity in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Charity struggles to cope (Credit: ITV)

Charity spirals out of control

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday February 1, 2023), Charity received a mysterious phone call.

As she was building a baby mobile for Chloe, her phone started ringing.

Mack had just gone upstairs with a migraine.

Alone, Charity picked up the phone and confirmed her name to the caller.

The person said that they had some information for her.

Charity then looked shocked as a bombshell was revealed, asking if the caller was sure they had got the information right.

Tonight, Charity spirals as she struggles to process the news.

Mack worries that Charity knows about his baby secret as Charity grabs a bottle of vodka.

She spots Caleb’s car keys on the floor and asks Cain to join her for a ride.

Joining her, Cain realises what’s making Charity so upset.

Has Charity found out about Mack’s secret?

Who phoned Charity?

What information did they tell Charity?

Paddy’s devastated (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas hurts Paddy (again!)

Just when viewers thought that Chas couldn’t stoop any lower, tonight, she hurts poor Paddy once more.

She tells Paddy that she loved Al more than she loved him.

Paddy’s heartbroken even more by the revelation, with all glimmers of hope of restoring his family dashed.

Chas feels upset as she realises that there’s no coming back from this.

Her and Paddy’s marriage is over for good.

Will Paddy ever recover from the wounds that Chas has caused him?

Will the pair be able to move on now that they’ve realised that there’s no going back to how things were?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

