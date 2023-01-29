In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chas puts the final nail in her marriage to Paddy as she tells him something he could have been spared from hearing.

Chas confesses that she loved Al more than she loved Paddy.

How will Paddy cope with this revelation in Emmerdale spoilers?

Paddy’s feeling outcast (Credit: ITV)

Paddy has lost everything

Paddy’s world has crumbled ever since he found out that Chas was having an affair with Al.

Since then, Paddy’s been desperate to have nothing to do with Chas, despite them both sharing a daughter – Eve.

With Eve wanting to see her mum, Paddy had to allow Chas to spend time with their daughter.

However, he made it clear that whilst Chas could live in the same house as him, he was only allowing her to for Eve’s sake.

Recently, Paddy’s been feeling outcast from the Dingles as the aftermath of Chas’ affair sinks in.

He especially felt isolated from the rest of the family when he arrived at the Dingle party at The Woolpack.

The family forgave Chas and partied with her whilst Paddy was cast aside.

Now, Chas makes things even worse for Paddy, as if he hasn’t already got enough to deal with.

Poor Paddy!

Chas sticks the knife in (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas breaks Paddy’s heart (again)

Next week, Chas tells Paddy that she loved Al more than she loved him.

She’s upset when she realises that she’s truly ended their marriage by being honest with her husband.

Whilst Chas has truly burned her bridges with Paddy, Caleb is optimistic that Chas may repair the damage she’s caused with Cain.

Moira remains doubtful that Cain and Chas will ever get back to being smiley siblings again.

But, has Chas truly ruined her relationship with both Cain and Paddy?

Is Chas her own worst enemy?

How will Paddy cope after hearing Chas’ revelation?

Will it push him into a even greater depression?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

