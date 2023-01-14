In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, The Dingles welcome Chas back into the family and leave Paddy isolated.

As a family party gets underway, Paddy is feeling like an outcast.

How do the Dingles choose Chas over Paddy in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas’ affair has hit Paddy hard (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy’s been struggling

Ever since he found out about Chas and Al’s affair, Paddy has been struggling.

Recently, Paddy drank too much.

He’d been rowing with Chas at the village hall Christmas event.

Instead of siding with him, even his closest friend Marlon, failed to sympathise with Paddy’s behaviour.

He wasn’t in a fit state to care for Eve.

Paddy has been trying to stop Chas from spending much time with Eve but his loved ones have told him that Eve needs her mum.

With things taking a toll on him, Paddy got distracted at work and gave Vinny’s dog, Chip, an overdose of medication.

Paddy’s world is falling apart and now, things get even worse for the local vet.

Paddy is on his own (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: The Dingles choose Chas over Paddy

Next week, Mandy suggests that the Dingles throw a party to use up all of the out-of-date beer.

Chas jumps at the opportunity, seeing it as a peace-making event.

As the Dingles party at the Woolpack, Chas is in shock when Paddy arrives with the guests.

Chas is welcomed back into the family as Paddy is left feeling like an outcast.

Marlon is working in the kitchen on the buffet, meaning that Paddy has no company to enjoy.

Paddy no longer feels in the party spirit and heads off to the backroom of the pub.

He sits alone as he listens to his former family have fun whilst he’s struggling.

Will anyone be there to support Paddy?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

