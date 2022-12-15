Emmerdale: Chas’s future on the soap confirmed as the fallout from her affair reveal explodes

Chas Dingle and Al Chapman’s affair was finally exposed in tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, December 15).

Paddy took his wife away for a surprise trip, but ended up taking her to the cottage she planned to move into with Al.

But what does this mean for Chas going forward?

Chas and Al were having an affair before he died (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair

Chas and Al began having an affair earlier this year. Al’s fiancée Kerry and Chas’s husband Paddy had no clue when it was going on.

However when Chas’s brother Cain found out about it he confronted Al.

Al ended up being shot dead by Cain’s 10-year-old son Kyle, who witnessed the two men fighting and wanted to protect his dad.

Cain took the blame and is currently in prison.

After Al’s death, Kerry’s daughter Chloe was going through Al’s bank statements and realised he had been having an affair.

She told Kerry, who was heartbroken. Struggling with the betrayal, Kerry decided to take a job on a cruise ship.

Meanwhile Chloe continued her investigation. But when she mentioned to Belle that Al had been with someone the night Faith died, Belle realised Al and Chas never ended things after she caught them.

Belle confronted Chas and struggled to keep the secret from Paddy.

Later she told Cain’s wife Moira about the affair and she realised why Cain had really gone after Al.

Paddy finally found out about the affair (Credit: ITV)

Paddy revealed he knows about the affair

In tonight’s episode, Chas was excited to be getting away from the village with Paddy for a night.

But when he took her to a cottage, he revealed it was the place that she and Al were planning to move into.

Paddy revealed he knew about the affair and her plans to take their daughter Eve with her.

They returned home and chaos ensued as Moira confronted Chas.

Charity tried to defend Chas but she ended up getting elbowed in the face by Moira.

Kerry’s daughters Chloe and Amy overheard everything and were enraged with Chas.

But what will happen to Chas now?

Paddy took Chas to the house that Al was going to buy (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Chas?

It looks like Chas and Paddy will be forced to spend Christmas together for their daughter.

On Christmas, Chas goes to drop off presents at the Dingles’ and she gives Belle a small birthday present.

However she’s left feeling sad and alone when Mandy and Belle’s hostility towards her causes an atmosphere.

When Chas goes back to the closed and empty Woolpack, she’s mortified to find Paddy and Eve with Marlon’s family in full Christmas swing.

She and Paddy have to continue their ceasefire for Eve’s sake. But will all be okay?

Chas has a difficult Christmas ahead (Credit: ITV)

Speaking of what will happen over the festive period, Jane Hudson revealed to Entertainment Daily and other media: “Paddy and Chas are absolutely in their worst place because the affair’s been discovered.

“They are forced to spend Christmas Day together and it does not go well.”

Jane went on to talk about what 2023 holds for the couple.

“Continuing our story with Paddy and Chas and how you navigate trying to be the best parents you can when your marriage is falling to pieces and one of you has had an affair.

“We’ll watch them both go on their journeys and it will be very serious and quite heartbreaking as we watch what happens to what were one of our favourite couples until we tore them apart,” she added.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!