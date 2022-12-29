Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Paddy makes huge mistake and kills Vinny’s dog?

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Thursday December 29, 2022), Paddy lets his personal life get in the way of work, making him give Vinny’s dog an overdose.

As Paddy focuses on his split from Chas, he makes a huge mistake.

But, will Paddy kill Vinny’s dog, Chip, in Emmerdale spoilers?

Paddy messes up (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy kills Vinny’s dog?

Paddy struggles to concentrate on work as he thinks about his split from Chas.

He can’t get Chas and Al’s affair out of his head.

At work, Paddy gives Vinny’s dog, Chip, some sedative.

However, he gives him an overdose as he wasn’t focusing properly.

Paddy stresses whilst reflecting on the huge mistake he’s just made.

He starts to get emotional.

But, has the overdose killed Vinny’s dog?

How will Vinny react when he finds out what Paddy’s done?

Bernice gets annoyed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicola irritates Bernice

Bernice continues her struggle with processing her menopause diagnosis.

After speaking to Nicola, Bernice gets annoyed.

She thinks that Nicola isn’t taking the menopause seriously and doesn’t understand how hard it is for her.

Bernice feels sorry for herself.

However, she then starts to come round to the idea of getting some support.

Will this help Bernice process her diagnosis?

Will Bernice get the support she needs?

Jacob tells his friends a lie (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob tells a lie

Jacob’s feeling embarrassed by David and lies to his friends that Liam is his dad.

He’d rather say that a doctor is his dad than a failing businessman is.

However, David soon finds out when Jacob’s friends start calling Liam and Leyla Jacob’s parents.

David’s heartbroken.

Victoria’s already ditched him, and now, his own son seems to want nothing to do with him.

Can Jacob make it up to David?

Will David pull himself together and be the dad that Jacob needs?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Vinny’s dog survive the overdose? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!