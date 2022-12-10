Recent Emmerdale spoilers have revealed potentially tragic consequences when Paddy makes a terrible mistake while treating Vinny’s dog.

Does Paddy kill Chip?

With Paddy’s stress-levels at an all-time high, he is struggling with the revelation of Chas’s cheating and their subsequent split.

It seems as though his distraction could have terrible consequences for Vinny and Chip.

But will Chip die?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers below.

Chas and Paddy split during last week’s episodes (Credit: ITV)

Paddy and Chas try to put on a brave face for Eve

As the storyline continues, Chas and Paddy are struggling with the fallout from last week’s revelations.

Having learned about Chas and Al’s affair, Paddy has split from Chas.

Chas is isolated and alone after the truth comes out.

However, they are forced to put a brave face on during a meal with Marlon and his family.

When Chas goes to find solace in the closed and empty Woolpack on Christmas, she is mortified to find Paddy and Eve celebrating Christmas with Marlon’s family.

Paddy and Chas continue their cease fire for the sake of their daughter.

Marlon’s emotions run high when he thanks everyone who supported him through his stroke recovery.

But the awkward atmosphere is too much for Chas, who leaves abruptly.

Paddy is not coping well with the collapse of his marriage (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Paddy’s mistake has fatal consequences for Vinny’s dog?

Paddy’s stress levels continue to rise as he treats Vinny’s dog at work.

However, he makes a terrible mistake when he accidentally gives Chip an overdose of sedative.

Will Chip die from Paddy’s mistake?

How will Vinny react when he learns what Paddy has done?

Afterwards, Paddy sits, feeling hopeless, in his car.

Tears begin to stream down his face.

Paddy is clearly struggling with his feelings.

Can he stay strong for Eve?

Is it too late for Chip?

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best Soap Villain now!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.