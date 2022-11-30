Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale has recently discovered she is going through the menopause.

Some fans have called the storyline out, sure she must have had an inkling this was what was wrong.

But should it have been obvious?

Just how old is Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale?

Bernice is the right age to be going through the menopause (Credit: ITV)

How old is Bernice in Emmerdale?

Bernice was born on December 29, 1968.

This makes her 53, about to turn 54.

What’s wrong with Bernice in Emmerdale?

Bernice has been feeling strange of late.

She’s been flustered and irrational. She also can’t control her emotions, having quit her job over something minor.

Bernice is tearful and feeling lonely.

Her daughter Gabby accidentally suggested it could be dementia, causing Bernice even further heartache after ex-husband Ashley had early onset Alzhemier’s.

But a visit to Dr Liam soon reveals the real diagnosis: Bernice is likely to be going through the menopause.

Completely in denial, Bernice storms out and refuses to accept it.

Next week, Bernice is still struggling.

She ends up making an offer in a moment of madness, will she live to regret it?

Bernice isn’t willing to accept what’s really wrong (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Bernice’s menopause diagnosis

Those watching at home have been left stunned by Bernice’s diagnosis – because they can’t believe she didn’t realise.

Women typically go through the menopause between the ages of 45 and 55.

Symptoms include changes to your mood, axiety, low self-esteem, problems with memory and concetration, as well as hot flushes, difficulty sleeping and becoming irritable.

All of these seem to have been experienced by Bernice, yet she didn’t even speculate that’s what it could be.

Instead she hit up a brain tumour or dementia.

Nobody in the village, including Bernice herself, realising she’s menopausal when she’s grumpy, forgetful and has been using a fan in winter to cool herself down for weeks is stupid. Especially when characters around her have been through it. Shocking writing #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) November 30, 2022

As a woman as soon as you hit 45 you start thinking about the menopause. As if at 53 Bernice wouldn’t consider it. #emmerdale — Karen Mason 📙 🐶 📺🛵 (@AuthorKarenMaso) November 29, 2022

Seriously are you telling me that Bernice doesn’t realise she’s going through the menopause? #emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) November 29, 2022

It’s called the #menopause Bernice. How the hell does she not know this?! Doh #emmerdale — Renata Harvey (@RenHarvey) November 29, 2022

Praise for Emmerdale

However, many fans have praised the soap for at last highlighting the struggle women go through.

“Thank you Emmerdale for clearly beginning to cover the menopause with Bernice. I’m there right now and feeling all the same thoughts as she is. Thank you for raising awareness,” said one.

Another agreed: “Applause for [Sam Giles]. At some point in every woman’s life, they will feel how Bernice is now!

“This isn’t told/shown enough (in depth and detail). I;m ready to watch, learn and understand.”

“Loving Bernice in Emmerdale dealing with the menopause and making me laugh out loud at the madness we women have to deal with,” added a third.

Unlucky-in-love Bernice has been in Emmerdale for 24 years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bernice Blackstock arrives in Emmerdale

Bernice arrived in the village in 1998, and got a job working behind the bar in the Woolpack.

She’d already been married once – to a man called Anthony Binns – but had broken up with him when she found out he was seeing another man.

And soon after arriving in Emmerdale, she discovered that her fiancé, Gavin, was cheating on her with Jason Kirk.

So far, so familiar!

Bernice called off the engagement and thanks to a gift from a friend, became landlady of the Woolpack.

Bernice and Ashley tied the knot on Christmas Day (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

Who has Bernice been married to?

She started a romance with village vicar Ashley Thomas and the pair tied the knot at a festive Christmas wedding.

Bernice got pregnant but had a miscarriage and when Ashley got a job elsewhere, she felt abandoned by her new husband just when she needed him most.

So she was soon cheating on poor Ashley with Carlos Riaz.

The pair broke off their romance and he started dating Bernice’s sister Nicola. But soon he and Bernice were seeing each other again.

And when Bernice found out she was pregnant with Gabrielle she didn’t know for sure who the baby’s father.

Though she later discovered Gabby was Ashley’s baby, Bernice didn’t take to motherhood and she left the village, leaving Ashley to care for Gabby.

Husband number three for Bernice Blackstock

Bernice returned to the village in 2012, having been married to a man called Charlie while she was away, and giving birth to another daughter, Diane – known as DeeDee.

But when she came to Emmerdale she confessed she’d been cheating with a married man called Steve, who joined her in the village.

After being involved in the dramatic siege at the Woolpack when Cameron Murray held several villagers hostage, Bernice settled into Emmerdale life and opened a salon.

Bernice and Andy got steamy in the salon (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Bernice Blackstock’s fourth husband

Things got hot and steamy when Bernice gave Andy Sugden a massage and the pair ended up kissing.

They had an affair even though Andy was back with wife Katie and Bernice was seeing older man Lawrence White.

When Bernice and Lawrence got engaged, she discovered that he had once had an affair with Ronnie Hale and was struggling with unresolved issues around his sexuality.

But she was very fond of Lawrence and did have feelings for him, despite him not wanting to get physical.

When Andy and Bernice woke up together on the morning of Bernice’s wedding, Chrissy – Lawrence’s daughter – caught them.

But Lawrence offered Bernice the chance to have an open marriage and she accepted and the wedding went ahead. Just as Andy arrived to tell her he wanted to make a go of things.

Talk about bad timing!

Bernice and Liam seemed like the perfect match (Credit: ITV)

Did Bernice and Liam get married?

After Lawrence and Bernice broke up and Lawrence died in a gruesome car accident caused by his evil grandson Lachlan, Bernice found comfort in the arms of Daz Spencer for a while, but then moved on to suave doctor Liam Cavanagh.

Bernice even found herself in hospital after injecting dodgy botox in an attempt to look good for her handsome fella.

But when DeeDee’s dad Charlie was in an accident in Australia on the eve of their wedding, Bernice left Liam behind in Emmerdale and rushed off Down Under to care for her younger daughter.

She thought she’d only be gone for a little while, but her move was permanent.

Liam moved on with Leyla.

However when Bernice came back to the village, she tried her best to get her ex back.

She even got dressed in a wedding dress to persuade Liam to marry her!

Although Liam and Leyla wed, their marriage hit the skids due to her drug addiction and he ended up kissing Bernice.

They haven’t reconciled yet, but could they?

