Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob Gallagher’s lie destroys David Metcalfe this festive season

Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas week reveal heartbreak for David Metcalfe as he catches son Jacob out in a heartbreaking lie.

Throughout all David’s dramas – his testicular cancer diagnosis and treatment, his many, many wives and girlfriends, his doomed romance with serial killer Meena – Jacob’s been right by his side.

Even when Jacob himself was at the heart of the drama, with David’s girlfriend Maya grooming him and seducing him, the bond between father and son stayed strong.

But could it be about to break?

Emmerdale spoilers tease that this could be the end for David and Jacob.

Jacob’s lies are devastating for David (Credit: ITV)

Christmas friends

Jacob is hanging out with some of his new university friends as Christmas approaches. And wanting to impress his fellow medical students, he makes the heartbreaking decision to tell them a fib.

He thinks it’s just a little white lie but it has big repercussions for the festive season with the Metcalfe/Pollard/Gallagher family!

Jacob tells a lie that breaks his dad’s heart (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Jacob’s lie

Jacob introduces his friends to mum Leyla, and her almost-ex-husband Liam Cavanagh.

And he tells his mates that they’re his parents – that Dr Liam is his dad.

No harm done, right?

Wrong.

David is nursing a broken heart after his split from Victoria (Credit: ITV)

Tough times for David in Emmerdale spoilers

When David overhears Jacob’s mates refer to Leyla and Liam as his mum and dad, poor Mr Metcalfe is devastated.

Though Jacob’s not biologically his son, he’s always thought of him as his own.

Kind-hearted Jacob is mortified when he realises David’s overheard his friends talking and feels so bad.

But David – who’s still nursing a broken heart after splitting from Victoria Sugden – is completely devastated and feels like he’s lost his son, on top of everything else.

Can the dad and son get through this, or is their bond broken forever?

