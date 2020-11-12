Who has David Metcalfe dated in Emmerdale? His full relationship history

David Metcalfe in Emmerdale is stepping back into the dating market with Meena (or is he?!) but he’s had a chequered relationship history.

David (Matthew Wolfenden) has shared his bed with a whole host of women in the village, from Jasmine and Katie to Alicia and Maya, but why did these relationships all end?

Here’s everything you need to know about his relationship history.

David Metcalfe in Emmerdale cancelled his date with Meena – is it over before it even began? (Credit: ITV)

Who first caught David’s eye?

After arriving in the village in late 2006 while looking for his biological father, Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), David Metcalfe quickly turned heads.

Since settling down in Emmerdale, David has enjoyed plenty of affairs of the heart.

David’s first dating experience in Emmerdale was fairly innocent when he sparked up a flirtatious friendship with Delilah Dingle (Hayley Tamaddon).

David and Jasmine

He then moved on to Jasmine Thomas (Jenna-Louise Coleman), who he had built a love-hate relationship with.

Journalist Jasmine was David’s first proper relationship in Emmerdale. However, the relationship broke down when it turned out that Eric had stolen the money off local pensioner Pearl.

Then, as David and Jasmine rekindled their passion, Rodney Blackstock’s (Patrick Mower) daughter Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler), arrived in the village and soon began an affair with womaniser David. Nicola set it up so that David’s girlfriend Jasmine would catch them in a compromising position.

This led to the breakdown of David’s relationship with Jasmine. However, he wasn’t alone as he carried on seeing Nicola for a while until he caught the attention of another new arrival.

David Metcalfe’s naughty fling

His next romance was with Katie Sugden (Sammy Winward), in the form of a one-night stand. However, the expose of the liaison by Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) caused a huge scandal.

Is David a serial dater?

Val Lambert’s daughter Sharon arrived in Emmerdale for her mother’s impending nuptials to Eric and instantly made her attraction to David clear.

Once the nuptials were over, David and Sharon were in each other’s arms. However, after the wedding, David became bored by Sharon’s constant calling and texting and began looking for his next leading lady.

David then dated Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), a worker at Eric’s factory, after he stopped an intruder, and became Leyla’s hero.

The village shopkeeper dated Leyla before marrying her sister Alicia (Credit: ITV)

David and Alicia’s marriage

When the relationship took a downward turn, David turned to Leyla’s sister, Alicia Gallagher (Natalie Anderson). Things started out innocently enough, with the pair becoming firm friends, but shortly after they became lovers, and eventually went on to get married.

Unfortunately, marriage did not stop David’s womanising behaviour. All too soon he found himself having an affair with Priya Sharma (Fiona Wade). The pair did get serious and later went on to have a daughter, Amba Metcalfe (Ava Jayasinghe) with.

Who has David dated since his marriage ended?

His usual strategy of befriending women and then turning on the charm worked again with Tracy Shankley (Amy Walsh). He later married Tracy, but once again his wandering eye couldn’t be tamed, and things came to an end.

David’s next conquest was Maya Stepney (Louisa Clein). It turned out that Maya was also sleeping with his 16-year-old son, Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant). Outed as a paedophile, Maya went to prison and left David furious and broken-hearted.

He’s slowly getting back on the market and has expressed interest in Meena, although this isn’t currently running smoothly either, after he then cancelled their date! Is it over before it’s really started? Tune in tonight at 7pm on ITV.

