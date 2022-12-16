Fans of Emmerdale have praised last night’s episode (Thursday, December 15 2022) as the ‘best episode in ages’ as Paddy revealed he knows about Chas and Al’s affair.

Paddy planned to take his wife Chas away as a surprise. But she got a real shock when Paddy took her to the house that Al was buying for her and told her he knew about the affair.

The episode left fans impressed praising it as ‘the best episode in ages.’

Chas and Al had an affair before he died (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy reveals he knows the truth about Chas and Al

Earlier this year Chas began an affair with Al and at the time Paddy and Al’s fiancée Kerry had no idea what was going on behind their backs.

When Chas’s brother Cain found out about the affair, he confronted Al.

But during the confrontation the two men started fighting and Cain’s son Kyle shot Al, fearing he would hurt his dad.

Cain took the blame for killing Al and has gone to prison.

After Al’s death, Kerry’s daughter Chloe went through Al’s bank statements and realised he had been having an affair.

Chloe told Kerry the truth and she left the village for a new job.

However Chloe continued to investigate. This week she mentioned to Belle Dingle that Al had been with his mystery woman the night Faith died.

Belle quickly realised it was Chas and that her and Al never ended the affair when she caught them out a few months ago.

Belle confronted Chas and made it clear she wanted to tell Paddy the truth.

Paddy told Chas he knows about the affair (Credit: ITV)

In last night’s episode, Chas was thrilled to be getting away from the village with Paddy.

But when he took her to a cottage, he revealed it was the place that she and Al were planning to move into.

Paddy told her he knew about the affair and her plans to take their daughter Eve with her.

Paddy said he wouldn’t mention it to anyone as they headed back to the village.

It all kicked off at the Woolpack as the truth came out (Credit: ITV)

Chas and Al’s affair exposed

However Belle had already told Moira and when they returned to the Woolpack, chaos ensued.

Moira confronted Chas and ended up elbowing Charity in the face.

Meanwhile Kerry’s daughters Amy and Chloe overheard everything and were furious with Chas’s betrayal.

Although Chas tried to defend her actions, no one was interested in what she had to say.

Later Paddy left the Woolpack after saying an emotional goodbye to Eve and his dad Bear.

Fans were amazed by the episode and branded it ‘the best in ages.’

Best episode although I do feel sorry for Paddy #Emmerdale — Kayleigh Natasha (@KayleighAnslow) December 15, 2022

#emmerdale best episode for ages. Shame it was charity and not chas that got the elbow 🤛. — Bernice (@chockies20) December 15, 2022

#emmerdale Moira! It's Moira! This is the best episode EVER! — McWhiskers (@fussyMcWhiskers) December 15, 2022

#emmerdale Just had to watch yesterday's episode again it was so good — 💗Tani💗 (@Pinkladyxxxxx) December 16, 2022

It's an EPIC episode!!! Hold on tight there is a lot going on! #Emmerdale 😂👏🏼👏🏼 — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) December 15, 2022

What did you think of last night’s episode?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

