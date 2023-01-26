Emmerdale spoilers: Bombshell for Charity as she spirals after mystery phone call

Emmerdale spoilers for next week show Charity Dingle spiral out of control after she gets some upsetting news in a mystery phone call.

Charity’s been on an even keel for a while now – happily settled down with Mackenzie and planning their wedding. She’s even winning at being a parent.

But she’s back to her old ways when she receives a phone call.

Charity is shocked by what the phone call reveals (Credit: ITV)

Charity’s mystery call in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity’s left reeling in shock when she gets a mystery phone call next week.

But who’s on the other end of the call?

And what do they tell her?

Let’s face it, Charity’s got a lot of skeletons in her closet, that could come tumbling out at any time.

Mackenzie’s desperate to keep his secret about being the dad of Chloe’s baby (Credit: ITV)

Strange behaviour

The next day, Charity’s behaving in a very odd way. In fact, she’s so strange that Mackenzie starts to worry.

He’s been focused on making sure Charity doesn’t find out that he’s the dad of Chloe’s baby.

But despite his increasingly desperate attempts to keep his secret, Mack’s convinced that when Charity starts behaving strangely, she’s found out the truth.

Yep, Mack, everything’s all about you!

What’s caused Charity to hit the bottle? (Credit: ITV)

Charity out of control in Emmerdale spoilers

Meanwhile, Charity’s struggling to process what she’s been told.

She grabs a bottle of vodka and heads outside to try to clear her head.

But where is she off to in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity heads off with Cain in Caleb’s car (Credit: ITV)

Cain and Charity reunited?

As Charity heads off with her vodka bottle, Caleb’s chatting on the phone and doesn’t notice that his car key has fallen out of his pocket.

Sharp-eyed Charity, though, spots it straight away. She scoops it up and invites Cain to come along as she jumps in the car.

Cain’s annoyed, but he follows Charity and she soon spills the beans about what’s bothering her.

So what’s going on with Charity?

